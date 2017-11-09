Joe Biden On 2016 Election: "I Have A Regret That I'm Not President"

In late 2015, former Vice President Joe Biden announced he would not follow in former President Barack Obama's footsteps and run for president in 2016. Now, two years later, Biden opens up about the 2016 election during an interview with Oprah, saying, "I have a regret that I'm not president." Clips of the exclusive interview were aired on Good Morning America on Nov. 9, and show Biden talking about the potential of the United States and what it takes to commit to the presidency.

Biden explained his regrets about the presidency, saying, "I regret that I am not president because I think there is so much opportunity. I think America is so incredibly well-positioned."

The former vice president served eight years in the Obama administration and 36 years in the U.S. Senate, so he was more than qualified for the presidency. However, Biden says it takes two things to commit to the presidency that he just didn't have. Biden tells Oprah,

No woman or man should announce they're running for president unless they can answer two questions. One, do they fully believe they are the most qualified person for that moment? I believed I was. Was I prepared to give my whole heart, my whole soul, and my whole intention the endeavor? I knew I wasn't.

Former VP Biden on not running for president: “Was I prepared to be able to give my whole heart…I knew I wasn’t.” https://t.co/OM5cKJZ5x4 pic.twitter.com/ikOMbFMBsr — ABC News (@ABC) November 9, 2017

Biden's heart and soul were understandably not invested in the presidency, considering he had lost his 46-year-old son Beau to brain cancer in May, just months before he would have to announce his run for presidency. Biden gave a White House address in October 2015 about his decision saying, “As my family and I have worked through the grieving process. I’ve said all along that it may very well be that that process, by the time we get through it, closes the window on mounting a realistic campaign for president." In terms of his opportunity to run, Biden "concluded it has closed.”

While Biden is still confident in his choice not to run for president, he has made his disapproval of Trump's tactics and rhetoric very clear. Just yesterday, Nov. 8, Biden spoke at an Axios event in Philadelphia, claiming Trump had “phony nationalism." Biden also said Trump's rhetoric when talking about the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August was “eating at the fabric at this country.”

Biden and Trump have also spoken publicly about beating each other up, as if they were in high school. While campaigning for Clinton at Pennsylvania rally in October 2016, Biden said, "No, I wish were in high school and I could take him behind the gym.” To which Trump responded a few days later at rally in Florida saying, "Did you see where Biden wants to take me to the back of the barn?. I’d love that. I’d love that. Mr. Tough Guy. He’s Mr. Tough Guy."

His public dismissal of Trump is just one reason many Americans love this "tough guy." Another reason is the viral "bromance" between Obama and Biden that has been a lasting joke even after they both left the White House. The memes of Obama and Biden being best friends was simply an adorable escape for many saddened Democrats as the pair departed the White House.

Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/1uSEkU01k9 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2017

"See? Doesn't this feel right?"

"Joe I'm not leaving my wife for you."

"You said we'd be together forev-"

"8 years. I said 8 years." pic.twitter.com/C2PoAXCD00 — 🦃l' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) October 17, 2016

Obama: I have a meeting.



Biden: I have a meeting.



Obama: Stop copying me.



Biden: Stop copying me. pic.twitter.com/s0PrZIG4Vf — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) October 25, 2014

Obama: "Joe, why are you still holding my hand?"

Biden: "I wanna freak Mike Pence out"

Obama: "But why?"

Biden: "Just roll with it" pic.twitter.com/o5KZZ0Ysgz — Thomas Moore (@Thomas_A_Moore) November 12, 2016

Biden's interview with Oprah has sparked some curiosity about his possible run for president in 2020. Combining his "regrets" about the presidency and America's potential, along with his anti-Trump agenda has got people raising their eyebrows about the possibility. Just two days, Biden told a Salt Lake City audience on Monday, Nov. 6 that the "honest to God answer is that I don’t know," in reference to him running. Whether or not he is running is clearly unknown, but let's hope for all the Biden-loving Democrats that he is not giving false hope.