Joe Alwyn is more than just Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and he really wants fans to know that. In a recent interview with Mr. Porter, the 27-year-old actor opened up about his relationship with fame, Taylor Swift, and why he likes to keep things quiet when it comes to his private life. That last fact has caused fans to label him as “strangely private” which Alwyn feels isn’t the case. Joe Alwyn’s response to fans saying he’s “strangely private” will make you think twice about judging his public approach to his personal matters.

According to Mr. Porter’s feature on Alwyn, the actor doesn’t consider himself famous and feels that his life is pretty normal. Even the fact that he’s dating Swift doesn’t make him feel as though he’s had to “fight” for his right to privacy.

“I don’t think more than anyone else,” he told the outlet. “I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I? And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private’. Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal.”

While Alwyn doesn’t mention Swift by name, it’s pretty clear that he’s referencing his relationship with her, among other things. And he makes a really good point about how most people wouldn’t just spill all their secrets if some reporter randomly asked them to.

Alwyn and Swift were first linked to each other in May 2017 and over the course of their relationship have remained exceptionally private about what draws them together. Back in September 2018, Alwyn made similar comments about his relationship with Swift while being interviewed by British Vogue.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he explained. “I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people … But I really prefer to talk about work.”

That’s really all he talks about in most of his interviews. And that makes sense because he’s an actor, after all. He’s in this business because of a love for his craft, not for any desire to be famous. But dating Swift has certainly put him on people’s radar and I suppose he’s learning to navigate that!

Even so, Alwyn can’t avoid gossip, especially since he’s dating one of the most famous people on the planet. Swift recently made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes that gave onlookers pause, if only for the fact that Alwyn was admiring her from afar. According to Us Weekly, Alwyn watched with pride as Swift presented the award for Best Original Song at the awards.

“While Taylor presented, Joe watched the teleprompter near him and smiled and [his The Favourite costar] Nicholas Hoult patted him on the back,” a source told Us Weekly. “After Gaga walked on stage, Joe shifted his gaze to the stage near Taylor.”

So, Alwyn is super proud of his girlfriend. And she, too, has a big soft spot for him according to the insider source.

“She was smiling at him while she walked off the stage. She looked over her shoulder and gave a sassy cute little smile at his table’s direction,” the source said.

Despite the couple’s intense desire for privacy, it seems like they’re both happy as can be to be sharing their lives together. So cute!