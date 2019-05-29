The first *official* day of summer isn't until Friday, June 21 — but that doesn't mean people aren't already gearing up for their fall vacations. I mean, let's face it: Flights are usually cheaper when you purchase them a few months in advance, which makes early summer the perfect time to plan those autumn getaways. Thankfully, JetBlue's "Type A" flight sale has cheap fares for fall 2019, which means you can plan your trip way ahead of time. There's no better feeling than knowing a vacay is booked and ready to go — and if you can buy discounted flights in the process, it's a win-win.

JetBlue's latest special — which, yes, is called the "Type A" sale — is a two-day event that ends on Thursday, May 30 at 11:59 p.m. local time. Sure, that means you should book your flights ASAP, but you probably want to know a little bit more about 'em before you whip your credit card out (understandably). For starters, the flights that are currently on sale are valid for travel between Sept. 9, 2019 and Nov. 20, 2019, per JetBlue. Like I said, that's the perfect time frame for anyone who wants to plan their autumn vacation early.

Whether you're hoping to escape the cold with a beach trip or plan a spooky Halloween getaway, JetBlue has you covered. However, there are a few things you should know before requesting PTO for your vacay, including blackout dates. According to the airline, the blackout dates for JetBlue's "Type A" sale are as follows:

Sept. 30, 2019 to Oct. 1, 2019

Oct. 12, 2019 to Oct. 14, 2019

Nov. 7, 2019 to Nov. 11, 2019

There's one more thing you should know before planning your post-summer vacation, and weekends are involved. According to JetBlue's email announcement regarding the special, the "Type A" sale excludes Friday and Sunday travel. With that being said, you'll need to plan your getaway accordingly if you're hoping to score discounted tickets. That's OK, though — a little flexibility is worth super cheap flights, don't you think?

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Now that you know when to plan your fall vacation, you might be wondering how to book your flights. Like always, the process is simple. In order to scan discounted fares, head to JetBlue's "Type A" sale page. Once you're there, scroll down until you see a long list of origins, destinations, discounted flight prices, and flight and hotel deals. There, you'll be able to look through flight specials and choose your favorite ones. To search for a specific origin or destination, you can even type your preferred cities into the search boxes above the list and see what's available.

While you're scanning for flight deals, you'll see tons of cheap trips, such as this $64 one-way flight from Atlanta, Georgia, to Orlando Florida, and this $89 one-way flight from Austin, Texas, to Long Beach, California. Decide what kind of autumn getaway you're hoping for and take it from there. Just don't forget to enjoy summer in the meantime.