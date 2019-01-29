Might as well go grab your suitcase and start tossing in your favorite outfits because JetBlue is lighting up the skies once again with a wallet-friendly flight sale. The sale features a wide range of well-priced fares starting at $49 each way, and if you've ever bought a plane ticket before, then you know that price is a total steal for any flight. JetBlue's Try Our Wings flight sale has something for everybody, but the deals won't be around forever.

If you're interested in any of the flights included in the Try Our Wings flight sale, then you should book as soon as you possibly can. According to JetBlue, the promotion is happening right now and the flights will only be on sale until Wednesday, Jan. 30. (PSA: Check your calendars because that date is coming up real quick.) All of the fares you'll find in the Try Our Wings sale are valid for travel between Tuesday, Feb. 5 and Wednesday, April 10. JetBlue is implementing two blackout dates including Tuesday, Feb. 19 and Wednesday, Feb, 20.

OK, before I dive into some of the super affordable fares, I do want to point out a very important part of this flight sale. JetBlue is restricting fares for travel only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. That's smack dab in the middle of the work week, so check your PTO days before you book. As with any good deal, JetBlue notes that other restrictions may apply. I've done a lot of the heavy lifting for you already. So, make sure to read the fine print and do your homework before you purchase your tickets.

I did find a few flights for sale that are just $44 each way. One of these flight leaves from Atlanta and lands in Orlando, Florida. You can also fly within the Golden State from San Jose to Long Beach for $44 each way. The return flights for both of these fares are also available for $44. Basically, you can get a roundtrip flight for $88. That, my friends, is a true travel deal. Additionally, JetBlue is offering flights starting at $44 from Worcester, Massachusetts into New York City.

Those are the three absolute cheapest flights that I've come across in the Try Our Wings flight sale from JetBlue. Don't worry, though, a lot of the fares are in the $49 to $59 range. For example, you can fly from Pittsburg to Boston starting at $49 for a one-way flight. That's really not so bad. I know Boston is pretty cold, but you can warm up with a bowl of clam chowder from Boston Chowda Co. or a juicy burger from Mr. Bartley's Burger Cottage. If you're out west, check out this flight from Reno, Nevada into Long Beach, California starting at $64.

There are lots of flights included in JetBlue's flight sale, but here are some other fares worth noting:

Buffalo, New York to Boston, $49

Washington D.C. to Hartford, Connecticut, $54

Philadelphia to Boston, $54

Las Vegas to Long Beach, California, $54

Charleston, South Carolina to Washington D.C., $54

Orlando, Florida to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

$59 Nashville, Tennessee to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, $59

Just remember that most flight prices are only good for one-way flights. You will still need to book a return flight back to your destination. Depending on the length of your stay, maybe you'll get lucky and score another cheap flight back home. I'm off to pack my bags.