Finally, winter is gone and spring has arrived. Even if the weather outside doesn't seem to reflect the change in seasons, JetBlue's "The Big Spring Sale" is here to help get you excited about springtime. The airline company is kicking off the warmer weather with a two-day flight sale. I took a look through the fares and there are lots of great options to destinations across the U.S. Not to mention, there are several flights that start as low as $49 each way.

JetBlue's "The Big Spring Sale" technically kicked off on Tuesday, March 19 — just one day before the official start of spring. Nonetheless, the airline is delivering on several legit flight deals that are going to revamp your spring travel plans. According to JetBlue, all flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. local time on Thursday, March 21. The sale fares are valid for travel from Monday, March 25 to Thursday, June 13.

Of course, there are a couple of blackout periods to note. These are fairly typical during major flight sales and often fall over heavy travel times like holidays. The blackout dates for The Big Spring Sale are from Thursday, April 11 to Thursday, April 25, and Thursday, May 23 to Tuesday, May 28. Both Easter and Memorial Day happen to take place during these blackout periods, so I'm guessing that's probably why the sale isn't valid for those dates.

JetBlue notes that there may also be additional restrictions and blackout dates depending on the route you're looking at. You can expand each fare to read the specific fine print for each flight.

OK, now that the technical stuff is out of the way, it's time to focus on the flights. Since it's spring and much of the country is thawing out (or trying to, at least), this $49 flight to Florida really stood out to me. After all, it is known as the Sunshine State. You can fly from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, Florida starting at $49 for a one way ticket. The return trip will cost you a little more with tickets start at $89. All things considered, $138 for a roundtrip flight on a major airline is a very fair price.

Although that was the lowest-priced flight to Florida I found during The Big Spring Sale, there are several other budget-friendly fares to the peninsula. For example, you can travel from Boston to Jacksonville, Florida starting at $74. It's about 30 miles from the airport to Jacksonville Beach. You'll be oceanside before you know it. Oh, and flights from Boston to West Palm Beach, Florida are just a few bucks more and start at $79.

Nothing says springtime like cherry blossoms. Washington D.C.'s annual Cherry Blossom Festival is underway right now and runs through Sunday, April 14. You can catch the tail end of the festival thanks to The Big Spring Sale. You can travel to D.C. from Charleston, South Carolina starting at $64 for a one way ticket. For those coming from Boston, flights to the nation's capital start at $94.

You can find more flight options from The Big Spring Sale over on the deals section of JetBlue's website. There are lots of fares for under $100, too. Make sure to read the full list of terms and conditions. This can help you easily search different flight paths to find the one that best suits your travel needs. Now it's time for me to go and book my next trip. See you at the airport.