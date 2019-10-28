JetBlue's November 2019 2-Day Flight Sale Means You Can Save On Fall Travel

With November just around the corner, it's basically now or never if you've been thinking about booking some travel plans before it's 2020. Enter JetBlue's November 2019 2-day flight sale, which is offering customers some incredible steals during a nine-day window during the month. With one-way fares as low as $49, you can count on satisfying your travel cravings without emptying your bank account before the holidays.

I know it's hard to believe, but with spooky season coming to an end in just a few days, it's time to switch out the pumpkins and Halloween costumes in favor of all things festive. As the temperatures drop, one of my favorite fall traditions is booking flights for when I start getting the wanderlust itch and am ready to trade out the sweaters and PSLs for some vitamin D and weather that's reminiscent of patio season. IMHO, nothing breaks up a winter routine quite like going somewhere new on the fly, which is why every spontaneous traveler will definitely want to check out JetBlue's latest flight sale, the NOW-vember sale, which runs for 48 hours until the earlier of 11:59 p.m. ET or local time on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Unlike many flight sales, which require you to twiddle your thumbs for a few months before your booking day arrives, I actually love that the flight window is literally so soon.

According to the fine print, these rock-bottom fares are valid for travel between Nov. 12 through Nov. 21, meaning that you could be setting up your "OOO" and hopping on a plane with your swimsuit and SPF in tow in less than a few weeks.

Shutterstock

Some of the cheapest fares I saw were $49 tickets from and to Long Beach, so you're in luck if you're planning to fly to the California city or live there already. While many of the deals are for cities that are also in the Golden State, you can head up north to Seattle for $64 and Portland for $74, or fly south to Austin for just $89 one way. I also would take advantage of $49 flights from Long Beach to Las Vegas if you're in the mood for an impromptu Sin City getaway.

Meanwhile, there's also plenty of jaw-dropping prices over on the east coast for both domestic and international locations. If you live in the Big Apple, you can fly out of New York's JFK Airport to Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Fort Meyers for $54. In other words, you could be shedding those sweater weather layers and basking in the sun for less than the cost of a nice dinner. Meanwhile, Bermuda is just an $84 flight from JFK while Turks & Caicos and New Orleans clocks in at just $94. If any of these hot spots are on your bucket list, I'd recommend checking out the details, as I doubt that you'll find a better deal this year.

Again, you have until the end of Oct. 29 to book, so I'd set aside some time to look at the fine print on the flights you're interested in. For a number of them, it looks like some travel dates and days of the week are blocked off (for example, I noticed that many of the sale prices exclude travel on Fridays and Sundays), but I think it's well worth taking a few vacation days when your ticket price is this cheap. Happy traveling!