If you haven't booked your summer vacay yet, grab your wallet and listen up. JetBlue's "In Full Blue-m" flight sale is here, and it features a ton of cheap fares for the season (I'm talking one-way flights for under $50, you guys). As always, this flash sale won't last forever — so round your buddies up and start planning your next summertime retreat. Whether you're hoping to relax on the beaches of California or a explore a new city in the sun, JetBlue has your back.

If you're included on JetBlue's mailing list, you might've gotten the notification about this sale via email. If not, I'll give you the deets. JetBlue's latest special — cleverly named the "In Full Blue-m" sale — was announced on May 15. According to the company's email, it'll only be taking place until Friday, May 17. That doesn't give you a ton of time to plan your getaway, so it might be best to buy your flights now and sort the details out later (if you're totally set on booking a vacation, that is).

Thankfully, the booking process is pretty simple. However, you might want to have a destination in mind before heading to JetBlue's sale page. That'll help you save some time and book your flights even faster.

Once you have a vacation destination in mind, go ahead and visit JetBlue's webpage for its In Full Blue-m sale. When you're there, enter your origin airport information into the "From" space on the Best Fare Finder, and then choose your preferred destination. In order to do so, click on the "To" space and hit "Browse by regions." Then, you'll be able to choose which city you want to visit. After you've chosen your go-to vacation spot, hit the orange "Explore Fares" button. At that moment, various calendars showing dates and fares should appear at the bottom of your screen.

Before booking your flights, you'll probably notice a few things. First, the sale is only valid for Tuesday and Wednesday travel, which is why the cheaper fares are shown on those particular days. Furthermore, the specific travel dates for this sale are June 4, 2019 to Aug. 28, 2019, per JetBlue. Knowing those details will help you score cheap fares, so keep them in mind throughout the booking process.

There's one more thing that you should know before booking your flights, and it includes blackout dates. According to JetBlue, blackout dates for the In Full Blue-m sale are July 2, July 3, July 9, and July 10. Therefore, you probably won't be able to score super discounted tickets if you're hoping to travel on those dates.

Even so, there are tons of trips to choose from and affordable fares up for grabs during JetBlue's In Blue-m flight sale. For instance, a $49 one-way flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to Long Beach, California is available, as well as a $64 one-way flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Orlando, Florida. Those are only a few examples, but feel free to search through flights and choose ones work for you. Just remember to buy your tickets before the sale ends on May 17.

Safe travels!