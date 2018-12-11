The holidays are coming up quick and if you are still in search of the perfect present for someone on your list (and maybe that someone is yourself), then JetBlue's Go Go Go December 2018 sale might just be the answer to your prayers. If you've been eager to surprise your bestie with a quick weekend getaway, time is of the essence. It can be a risky move to book plane tickets for someone else. but also totally worth it. With flight prices starting at just $44, you'll be able to plan the best present ever without breaking the bank.

JetBlue's Go Go Go December 2018 sale won't be hanging around for long. If your wanderlust heart is pining for a winter getaway, now is the time to book your tickets. JetBlue's flight sale is going on right now and end at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, according to JetBlue. The travel dates are valid starting on Thursday, Jan. 10 and ends on Wednesday, March 27. The blackout window for this flight sale is Friday, Feb 15 until Monday, Feb. 25. That's a pretty decent amount of time to figure out where you want to go right after the New Year (or if you want to sneak in a quick Spring Break getaway).

For starters, you can fly from Atlanta to Orlando starting at $44 for a one-way ticket. I can barely get out of the grocery store without spending $44 on food for myself. The fact that JetBlue has $44 flights is just incredible. You can also fly from Orlando to Atlanta for $44. I'm no math wizard, but that adds up to $88 for a roundtrip flight, depending on your travel dates. Orlando is only about an hour from Florida's east coast beaches, so make sure to book a rental car and dip your toes in the sand. Of course, Atlanta is also an ideal getaway, too. From perusing the shops of Ponce City Market to dining at the award-winning Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Atlanta does not disappoint.

These aren't the only affordable destinations included in JetBlue's Go Go Go December flight sale. For just $10 more, you can fly from Worcester, Maine to New York City for $54. For the same price, you can buy a one-way ticket from Washington D.C. to Hartford, Connecticut.

If warm weather destinations are on your list, you'll have to shell out a little more (but not much). Flights to Flights from Richmond, Virginia to Fort Lauderdale, Florida start at $64 for a one-way ticket. There's plenty of coastline to enjoy. For reference, Miami is about a 30-mile drive from Fort Lauderdale if you are feeling up for it. Not sure what to do in Miami? Check out this guide for ideas of where to stay and where to eat.

Other notable fares from JetBlue's Go Go Go flight sale include:

Reno, Nevada to Long Beach, California, $64 one-way

Pittsburgh to Boston, $49 one-way

Nashville to Fort Lauderdale, $64 one-way

Long Beach, California to San Francisco, $59 one-way

New York City to Savannah, Georgia, $79 one-way

In addition to the blackout dates mentioned above, there may be other travel restrictions on the flights included in JetBlue's Go Go Go flight sale. Make sure to read the fine print and details accordingly. The best tip I can offer you is to be flexible with your travel dates. That will help you score the lowest fare on any destinations that are included in this sale. Safe travels!