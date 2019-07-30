Every year, it's hard to watch summer come to an end. I mean, it's basically August, which means autumn is coming up quick — but if you're hoping to prolong the season with beach trips and affordable getaways, JetBlue has your back. In fact, JetBlue's Fetch A Deal flight sale is in full swing, and it's offering tons of cheap flights for late summer and early fall 2019. In other words, you'll be able to keep the season going with trips to your favorites cities and beaches. However, there are a few things that you should keep in mind before you grab your wallet and start scanning flights.

To begin, let's talk about the sale's time frame. In order to partake in JetBlue's special, you'll have to purchase your tickets before 11:59 p.m. local time on Wednesday, July 31. If you buy your flights before the clock strikes twelve, you'll be good to go. Also, while I'm on the topic of time frames, I'll tell you about the sale's travel window. According to JetBlue, all of the flights that are listed on its sale page are valid for travel between Aug. 20, 2019 and Nov. 20, 2019. However, there are blackout dates to look out for, which include Aug. 29 through Sept. 2, Sept. 28 through Oct. 1, Oct. 12 through Oct. 14, and Nov. 6 through Nov. 12.

Alright, now that I've gotten the main details out of the way, I can get to the fun part: Booking. Those. Flights.

To start looking through flight specials, head to JetBlue's official Fetch A Deal sale page. When you're there, you should see a list of origin cities listed vertically in alphabetical order. Those origins are listed next to destination cities, flight prices, and hotel deals. To find flights that are on sale, you can locate your origin city and see which specials are available.

When you come across a trip that you like, click on the flight's price. Then, a small pop-up will appear on your screen with more information about the deal (blackout dates, baggage information, the travel window, and more). If everything looks good, hit the "LET'S GO" button. At that moment, you'll be taken to a page where you can select your departure and return flights and start the booking process.

If you need some vacay inspiration while you're scanning for specials, look no further. I came across various affordable flight deals while I was looking through JetBlue's sale page, like this $54 one-way flight from Charleston, South Carolina to Fort Lauderdale, Florida and this $44 one-way flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to Long Beach, California. Of course, you'll have to buy a round trip if you're hoping to take a vacation — but with prices like those, you won't be breaking the bank. Again, to see more affordable trips, start scanning JetBlue's sale page.

Before I send you on your way, I have one more thing to tell you about these flights (the "fine print," if you will). According to JetBlue's terms and restrictions, sale prices aren't valid for Friday and Sunday travel. But if you're able to take some PTO and purchase your tickets accordingly, you'll be good to go.