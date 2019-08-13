It's already August, which means this year's summer season is slowly coming to a close (sigh). That's OK, though, because autumn has a lot in store that you can look forward to. For instance, take a look at JetBlue's Fall Runway Preview flight sale for 2019. The flash sale — which began early on Tuesday, Aug. 13 — is offering tons of cheap plane tickets for late summer and early autumn. Yup, that means you can book a vacay to your favorite city before the weather gets too cold. In other words, don't put your swimsuit away for the season just yet.

Before you pack your beachwear and look for cheap flights, I'll tell you a little bit more about the sale. (As always, there are a few rules that you'll have to follow in order to score affordable plane tickets.) Let's start with the sale's time frame, because that's important. According to JetBlue's sale page, the current special will end on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET (or local time). With that being said, the entire flash sale will last about two days from start to finish, which gives you a decent amount of time to scan the flight deals and book your trips.

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images News/Getty Images

While I'm on the topic of time frames, let's discuss the sale's travel window. According to the airline, the tickets that are currently on sale are valid for travel between Sept. 4, 2019 and Nov. 20, 2019. However, there are a few blackout dates that you'll need to keep in mind. Per JetBlue, those dates include Sept. 28, 2019 to Oct. 1, 2019, Oct. 12, 2019 to Oct. 14, 2019, and Nov. 6, 2019 to Nov. 12, 2019. It'd be best to keep those days on your radar while you're booking your flights so you can score cheap tickets during the special.

Now that you know when to book your autumn flights, I'll show you how to buy 'em. To start the process, head to JetBlue's Fall Runway Preview Sale page. When you're there, you should see a long list of discounted flights that are organized by origins, destinations, prices, and hotel packages. You can either scan that list for cheap fares, or you can search for specific trips using the "FROM" and "TO" menus at the top of the page. When you see a deal that works for you, hit the price and press "LET'S GO." Then, you'll be able to move forward with the booking process and buy your tickets.

While you're looking through flight deals, you're bound to see tons of discounted trip options. If you're hoping to take a beach vacation, check out this $39 one-way flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to Long Beach, California or this $49 one-way flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. If you'd rather explore a new city, take a look at this $49 one-way flight from Worcester, Massachusetts to New York, New York or this $49 one-way flight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Boston, Massachusetts.

Of course, those are only a few examples — but there are a lot more to look through on JetBlue's sale page. Book your favorite trips by the end of the day on Aug. 14 and start packing for your vacay.