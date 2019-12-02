Cyber Monday isn't just for snagging deals you missed out on during Black Friday. In fact, JetBlue's Cyber Monday sale features flights as low as $39 to domestic and international destinations. With prices lower than normal, you'll be able to gear up for all the trips to kick off 2020.

JetBlue's Cyber Monday sale runs from Monday, Dec. 2 through Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET or local time, depending on which comes earlier. The website's low fare searcher gives you the ability to choose your departure city and view numerous itineraries along with the lowest fare available. I decided to give the low fare searcher a try and instantly found a whole slew of bargain deals. There's a $54 flight from San Francisco, California to Long Beach, California; a $59 flight from Syracuse, New York, to Boston, Massachusetts; a $69 flight from Orlando, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas; and a $39 flight from Worcester, Massachusetts to New York, New York.

Cyber Monday sales apply to the lowest available fare available, which is typically Blue Basic, but in some instances may be Blue. The cheap fares are valid for travel between Dec. 10, 2019 through Feb. 13, 2020, which is the perfect time to pack in a winter getaway.

Michael Lee/Moment/Getty Images

You'll want to note the blackout dates for fares, which include Dec. 21, 2019 through Jan. 7, 2020 and Jan. 17-20, 2020. So, you can't plan an NYE weekend with the low fares, but if you're schedule is flexible, you can still jet off somewhere to close out 2019. You'll want to double check you have days off from work for your holiday, because fares are nonrefundable and nontransferable. To view the restrictions in detail, just scroll down to the bottom of JetBlue's Cyber Monday page to the terms and restrictions section.

Since JetBlue's Cyber Monday Sale ends on Dec. 3, you'll want to get your travel plans sorted as soon as you can. Grab your pals and get ready to ring in the new year with an unforgettable vacay.