It's already August, which means summer 2019 is slowly coming to a close (sigh). If you're hoping to book a vacay once the season is over, now's the perfect time to do it. JetBlue's Book Smart flight sale is currently taking place, and it's offering tons of cheap fares for summer and fall. Whether you're hoping to explore Bourbon Street or hang out on the beach, JetBlue will help you travel on the cheap. Like always, there are a few rules that you'll have to follow if you're hoping to partake in the special and buy affordable plane tickets. Let's get started, shall we?

First, I'll talk about dates (because there are a lot of 'em to keep in mind). In order to score cheap fares during JetBlue's Book Smart sale, you'll have to purchase your plane tickets by Aug. 8, 2019. Apparently, that's when the sale will end, according to a tweet from the airline. With that being said, decide where you want to take your upcoming vacay and start looking through flight deals.

But before I tell you how to look through those flight deals, I want to bring a few more dates to your attention: valid travel dates and blackout dates.

As you already know, JetBlue's latest sale is good for summer and fall travel. However, there's a specific travel window that you'll have to use if you're hoping to score cheap flights during the special. According to JetBlue's tweet, the discounted flights that you'll find during the sale are between Aug. 19, 2019 and Nov. 20, 2019. In other words, keep your eyes open for affordable plane tickets within those dates while you're booking your trips.

Now, let's discuss blackout dates. If you've used JetBlue in the past, you might've gotten an email announcing the Book Smart sale. (If you didn't, don't worry; I'll fill you in on the deets.) That email listed the sale's blackout dates, which are as follows:

Aug. 29, 2019 to Sept. 2, 2019

Sept. 28, 2019 to Oct. 1, 2019

Oct. 10, 2019 to Oct. 14, 2019

Nov. 6, 2019 to Nov. 12, 2019

In addition to blackout dates, JetBlue's tweet has made it clear that sale prices will not be offered on Fridays and Saturdays during the sale's time frame.

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images News/Getty Images

See? I told you there were a lot of dates to keep in mind. Now that you know about them, I can talk about finding affordable flights. In order to start the process, head to JetBlue's Best Fare Finder for its Book Smart sale. When you're there, choose your departure and destination locations by region and then click on "Update fares." Then, virtual calendars should appear at the bottom of your screen with prices listed on each day. When you see deals that you like, click on them and start the booking process.

Some affordable flights that I came across while looking include this $54 one-way flight from New York, New York to Burlington, Vermont and this $64 one-way flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to New Orleans, Louisiana. There are so many more, though, so head to JetBlue's Book Smart page and start exploring.