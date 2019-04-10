It's finally getting warmer outside, which means it's time to start planning your summer getaway. Sure, booking a sunny vacay isn't always cheap — but JetBlue's April In Fare Bliss flight sale is making it a little bit easier on your wallet. The flight sale — which is currently taking place — has discounted plane tickets for destinations throughout the country, so choose your go-to city and start planning. From Florida to California and everywhere in between, discounted trips are calling your name. Grab your wallet and get ready to #treatyourself to an affordable trip.

Before you whip your credit card out and buy your tickets, you probably want to know a little bit more about the flight sale (understandably). As I previously mentioned, the event is called JetBlue's April In Fare Bliss sale, and it'll help you score discounted flights between May 1, 2019 and June 12, 2019. With that being said, you'll have to book your trip within that time frame if you're hoping to buy cheap flights.

While we're on the topic of dates, there's one more thing that you should keep in mind: JetBlue's current sale is only valid for Tuesday and Wednesday travel. Therefore, you'll probably have to take off of work in the middle of the week if you're hoping to land a discounted vacay.

Right now, I'm sure you're looking at your calendar and figuring out which week is best for your discounted summer getaway. While you're planning your PTO, just keep in mind that you have to book your flights by Thursday, April 11 in order to take advantage of the sale. Therefore, you probably won't have too much time to flip flop between dates. Once your have the OK to pack your bags, go ahead and start the booking process.

Like many other JetBlue flight sales, the booking process for April In Fare Bliss is super simple. First, you'll need to visit the airline's sale page. When you're there, you'll be able to enter your origin and destination information into the Best Fare Finder. while you're entering those locations, you can choose "Browse by regions" and scan a list of cities that are affiliated with JetBlue. That might make it a bit easier to see which airports you can fly to and from during your discounted getaway.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Once you've entered your airport and traveler information in the Best Fare Finder, you can go ahead and click on "Update fares." At that moment, a handful of calendars will popular at the bottom of your screen, and you'll be able to choose your travel dates. You'll also notice that the bolded fares (on Tuesdays and Wednesdays) are the flights that are discounted and affiliated with the sale. When you find the ones that work for you, hit "See flights" and complete the booking process.

While you're scanning flights and planning your trip, I'm sure you'll come across a ton of cheap tickets. Some examples that I came across include this $69 one-way flight from Boston, Massachusetts to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and this $51 one-way flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Orlando, Florida. Like I said, there are a lot of options to choose from, so pick your go-to trip and start planning your vacay. Again, remember to book your flights by April 11 (and don't forget your sunscreen).