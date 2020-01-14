You could score a deal on a dream vacay this year with JetBlue's latest two-day sale. JetBlue's 2020 Big Winter Sale has a bunch of affordable flights for the upcoming season. There are fares as low as $49, so get ready to check some exciting destinations off your bucket list.

To snag a cheap vacay during the promotion, you'll need to purchase your flight some time between Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 11:59 p.m. ET or local time, whichever comes earlier where you live. You'll first want to head over to JetBlue's Big Winter Sale website, where you can use the fare searcher to find your ideal itinerary. Just input your departure city and the list of flights will pop up, along with the cheapest fares available.

There are plenty of dream destinations to choose from. I found $49 flights from Long Beach, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada, where you'll be able to enjoy all the activities and nightlife the vibrant city has to offer. If you're based on the East Coast, you could hop on the $49 flights from Worcester, Massachusetts, to New York City. Travelers in Atlanta, Georgia, can snag $59 flights to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which is an excellent option for those looking to escape the winter with warm weather and beaches. You could even go on an international getaway with the $69 flights from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas.

Douglas Sacha/Moment Unreleased/Getty Images

Before you finalize your booking, you'll want to note certain restrictions during the promotion, which you can see in detail by scrolling down to the terms and conditions section. Specifically, the deal applies to flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Jan. 21 through March 31, and the blackout dates are Feb. 18 and Feb. 19. The flights are also nonrefundable and nontransferable, so make sure to double check your calendar before you've clicked purchase. Remember, Jet Blue's Big Winter Sale officially ends Wednesday, Jan. 15, so make moves on your booking before it's all over.