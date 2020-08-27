Jessica Mulroney is back on the gram. Following a two month hiatus from Instagram after being called out for exhibiting "white privilege," she's back to posting like she never left. But after seeing her newest post, some may be surprised by Jessica Mulroney's first Instagram after her hiatus.

Interestingly enough, Mulroney's first post back on IG was all about Meghan Markle. Despite rumors of a rift between the two ladies, it appears there's no bad blood after all, at least, not according to Mulroney's photo.

The fashion stylist, whose twin sons held Meghan's veil as she walked down the aisle at her May 2018 wedding, shared a throwback photo of the special moment. "I see this and pure joy," she captioned her post, which showed one of her boys standing behind Meghan.

The photo arrived after much speculation her friendship with Meghan was on the rocks. To add to the confusion, the post in question was apparently deleted not long after Mulroney posted it.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

In June, Mulroney came under fire after lifestyle blogger Sasha Exter accused her of exhibiting "textbook white privilege behavior." Exter claimed Mulroney threatened her in writing, and she shared a 12-minute video about it with her followers.

"I'm by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this: She is very well aware of her wealth, perceived power and privilege because of the colour of her skin and that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing. Textbook white privilege really, in my personal opinion," she said.

Mulroney issued an apology to Exeter on June 11, explaining that the situation spurred her to take a break from social media. “I plan to use this time to reflect, learn and listen,” she said at the time.

With her return to social media, Mulroney didn't say much, but the meaningful photo from Meghan's wedding day spoke volumes.