Jessica Biel's next project looks like it will be her most suspenseful yet. The actress is taking on the lead role in Facebook Watch's new adaptation of the hit podcast Limetown, which is set to premiere in October. The show sounds like it will be catnip for anyone who loves to get lost in intricate, seemingly unsolvable mysteries, especially since the original podcast drew numerous comparisons to fellow investigative podcast Serial and the iconic supernatural mystery series The X-Files. Sound like something you'd enjoy? If so, here's everything you need to know about Jessica Biel's Limetown Facebook Watch series before it premieres on Oct. 16.

Before Facebook Watch's Limetown series begins, you should probably decide whether or not you want to listen to the Limetown podcast prior to watching the show. The podcast, which was released in 2015 and is available on Apple Podcasts, will be easy for anyone to finish in just a day or two. The first season only contains six episodes which vary between 25 and 40 minutes in length. It is not clear whether the TV series will cover the second season of the Limetown podcast, which dropped in 2018, so you can save those final five episodes for after you watch the TV show if you want.

Basically, the big question is whether you want to go into the TV show with the podcast as a point of reference, or whether you want to go into it blind and let the mystery unfold for you for the first time on the screen.

Limetown is a fictional story centered on the mysterious disappearance of over 300 people in a small town in Tennessee. When American Public Radio correspondent Lia Haddock learns of the eerie occurrence, she heads to Limetown herself to get answers, only to find herself in the middle of an increasingly bizarre and dangerous circumstance. Jessica Biel will play Lia Haddock in the Facebook Watch series, and you can get a taste of the upcoming show in the new trailer below:

Facebook Watch on YouTube

The trailer teases some of the strangest aspects about Limetown, such as the fact that a large neuroscience research facility was stationed there and the researchers at the facility were doing some ambiguous experiments on the residents. It also teases that Lia herself becomes incredibly invested in story, developing a personal connection to the mystery.

Along with Biel, Limetown will also star Stanley Tucci and Marlee Matlin, and its first season will run for ten episodes. Limetown joins a growing list of original series from Facebook Watch, including the Elizabeth Olsen-led drama Sorry for Your Loss, Catherine Zeta Jones' beauty pageant dark comedy Queen America, and Hayley Kiyoko's perspective-shifting teen drama Five Points.

With a month and some change still to wait before Limetown makes its premiere on Facebook Watch, prospective viewers still have plenty of time to decide if they want to jump into the podcast first or go into the new show knowing nothing. Limetown will debut on Facebook Watch on Oct. 16.