If you were wondering how things have been going for your favorite 7th Heaven alum since her husband was spotted drunkenly holding hands with his co-star, I come bearing an unfortunate reported update. According to photos obtained by The Daily Mail on Feb. 29, Jessica Biel reportedly isn’t wearing her wedding ring anymore. The actress was reportedly photographed while out running errands in Beverly Hills three months following the scandal and, in one of the photos, it appears her ring finger is bare. (Elite Daily reached out to Biel’s reps for comment regarding the photos and did not hear back in time for publication).

Of course, there are plenty of explanations for this that don’t involve Biel’s marriage to Justin Timberlake being on the rocks. Maybe she just didn’t feel like wearing a ring that day. Maybe she had just taken her ring to the jeweler to get cleaned. Maybe the ring was somehow not visible in the image and she really was wearing a ring all along!

That all being said, the timing of her ring-free outing is undeniably a little suspicious. In both photo and video footage obtained by The Sun, Timberlake was spotted drunkenly holding hands with and grazing the thigh of Alisha Wainwright, the actress who reportedly plays his lover in the upcoming movie Palmer, at a New Orleans bar on Nov. 21. He also did not appear to be wearing a wedding ring in any of the photos or videos.

Isa Foltin/German Select/Getty Images

On Dec. 4 Timberlake took to Instagram to issue a formal apology for his actions.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he began. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he continued. “I apologize to my amazing wife and to family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Since then the narrative surrounding Timberlake and Biel’s marriage have been mostly positive, with them even posting gushy Instagrams for each other as recently as Valentine’s Day.

Here’s to hoping her finger just needed a breather.