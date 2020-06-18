Jennifer Lawrence Joined Twitter Publicly To Support Black Lives Matter

Jennifer Lawrence is the latest celebrity to publicly speak out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. In fact, to make herself heard, she did something she promised she'd "never" do. Jennifer Lawrence joined Twitter to speak out against racial injustice.

JLaw quietly joined the platform on June 16, using the account name @JLawrence_RepUs, a nod to the Represent Us organization she is a part of, which pursues Federal reform. It became immediately clear she meant business. With her first tweet, Lawrence shared a powerful video detailing the corruption in America's criminal justice system.

The Red Sparrow actress then shared a statement about police brutality, specifically mentioning Breonna Taylor who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on March 13. Seeing as Lawrence hails from Louisville, the shooting hit especially close to home.

“For three months since her murder Breonna Taylor's family, the people of Louisville, Americans across the country, and many around the world have called out for justice,” Lawrence wrote. “We must not allow the erasure of Black women to continue in America. As many activists and leaders have been imploring for years: #SayHer Name.”

From there, she urged followers to spring into action, asking them to call Attorney General Daniel Cameron to demand the arrest of the officers who killed Taylor. "I urge you to commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution," she pleaded.

Lawrence's Twitter arrival comes several years after she claimed she would never join the platform. In November 2014, she spoke to BBC Radio 1, insisting Twitter was not for her. “I cannot really keep up with emails so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me. If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that says it’s me, it most certainly is not.”

But desperate times call for desperate measures, and when it comes to the fight against racial injustice, JLaw isn't sitting this one out.