She's moving on, people! Jenni "Jwoww'" Farley's new boyfriend made an appearance on both her Instagram and her Snapchat this past weekend. Perez Hilton reports that Farley started dropping hints about her new mystery dude on Instagram this past Friday, April 12, 2019. According to the publication, she reportedly first debuted him on her page by posting a pic of herself holding a glass of red wine while she enjoyed lunch with the mystery dude on a terrace with marina views.

And that wasn't all! Perez Hilton reports that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star took to Snapchat to post a selfie video of herself in a car with a mystery man, who they note is definitely not her soon-to-be-ex husband Roger Mathews. The 33-year-old mother of two played it real cool, just casually captioning the video, "weekend vibes." Only the man's arm is reportedly visible in the video so jury's out on who this dude could actually be.

While we may not be clear on who this mystery dude is for a while, a rep for the reality star confirmed that she is, in fact, over her ex and on to the next. "JWoww has moved on," her rep told E! News.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews back in September of 2018 after the two had been married for almost three years. Shortly after news of the divorce broke out, Mathews took to social media to share his side of the story:

My wife filed for divorce, it's true...I don't blame her. There's no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into. Again, I am not going to get into detail, but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one...Here's what's also true: I'm not done fighting. I am going to win my wife back. I'm going to win her affection back. I am going to win her love back. I have no intentions on being a single dad. We're in counseling, so there is hope. It ain't over 'till the fat lady sings.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Well, it looks like the fat lady has officially sung.

Since Mathews originally posted that video, things have gotten seriously messy with their divorce proceedings. In January of 2019, Farley posted a since-deleted open letter to Farley in which she accused him of being abusive. "Your actions have and continue to place the children in harm's way," she wrote in one excerpt. "Stop, pause and have a true reality check."

In another she brought up a time during which Mathews allegedly tried to have an ex of Farley's intimidate her. "Your attempt to bring this heinous person back into my life (the mother of your children) after he nearly murdered me speak volumes as to who you really are," Farley wrote. "You are an abuser to the core, Roger Mathews." Perez Hilton reports that she also went on to post a video of him pushing her.

In turn, Mathews posted his own open letter in which he admitted to pushing her, but denied being an abuser. “Please let’s stop the madness. Let’s both get help," he wrote. "For our children. We owe them that. I am not an abuser Jenni and you know it. We look like a**holes to the world. We are. We are both a**holes.”

The two seemed to have worked things out since then as both letters have been deleted and Mathews even posted some clips of the family out and about for an Easter-themed outing with their children.

Congrats to them for working it out and congrats to Farley on moving on!