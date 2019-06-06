Jenna is in love love y'all! On Wednesday, Jenna Dewan's first Instagram with Steve Kazee popped up on the feed so I know it's real. They've been linked together since October 2018, but a static post on the 'gram really solidifies things... for me. Not that I'm totally keeping track or anything...

However, becoming social media official is a huge step in any relationship and I'm just really happy for her.

In the photo, the pair looks absolutely smitten with Dewan resting her head on Kazee's shoulder. Both are beaming.

The photo is captioned: "Speaking of peace..."

I'm dying inside because the whole "speaking of peace" reference is to her previous Insta-post with a quote that reads: "To experience peace does not mean that your life is always blissful. It means that you are capable of tapping into a blissful state of mind amidst the normal chaos of a hectic life."

Aww...

The 38-year-old dancer then captioned the quote with: "This is the real life work right here."

The couple keeps much of their relationship on the low, but Dewan's latest posts seem to give us a real-life slice of their heaven and based on the captions, Dewan and Kazee are working to build a loving, lasting relationship. I bet they just, like, really get one another.

While this is Kazee's first in-feed appearance on the gram, loyal followers of Dewan's stories know that he's made an appearance on her stories before — like when he helped rescue a hummingbird that seemed to have become lost and afraid.

Dewan captioned the story slide: "He acts, he sings, he SAVES HUMMINGBIRDS."

Jenna Dewan/Instagram Story Jenna Dewan/Instagram Story

The five-part Instagram story details the Tony winner sweetly returning the bird back to its natural habitat. Kazee picks up the little guy (or girl) and reassures the little chick it'll be alright. "It's OK. You're OK. You're OK. Don't worry. I think you're OK. I think you just got a little knocked silly," he whispered.

What's not to love about this man? He seems to have a big heart.

So much so, Kazee's already featured Dewan on his 'gram on more than one occasion. On Valentine's Day, he posted a message that would melt the iciest of hearts: "Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life. Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love."

Dewan's Birthday was no different. Kazee posted another heartwarming message with a series of photos of them from a photobooth.

It read: "Happy Birthday Jenna! Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you every day."

I'm not crying, you're crying.

The couple's sentimental posts may be few and far between, but they showcase the special bond the pair share. Dewan told Entertainment Tonight in November, she was "very happy" with Kazee and it seems like nothing has changed.