It's only been a day since reports surfaced that Jenna Cooper from Bachelor in Paradise cheated on her new fiancé Jordan Kimball. And now Jenna has broken her silence on the situation with a lengthy Instagram post. Jenna Cooper's Instagram about the Jordan cheating allegations is only adding more fuel to the fire, it seems.

So, here's the backstory: basically, Reality Steve posted screenshots of texts that Jenna allegedly sent to a man who wasn't Jordan. The texts that were allegedly from Jenna explain that her relationship with Jordan wasn't real and only for show.

When the news broke, Jordan naturally reacted negatively to the situation. According to Entertainment Tonight, Jordan was reportedly "disgusted" by the whole situation. And now Jenna, who risks losing what she's built with Jordan, has refuted the cheating allegations with an Instagram post.

Here's what she had to say:

I want to start by saying those texts were completely fabricated, and I never sent them to anyone. I did not cheat on Jordan, and I have nothing to hide. I have been extremely open and vulnerable throughout this whole process. I was looking for love, and I found it. I was excited to share this journey with all of you. I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof. I have an attorney helping me investigate this hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character. We are evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible.

And here's the photo that accompanied her message:

Never one to leave anything unspoken, Jordan also shared a message on Instagram to explain how he's feeling now that Jenna has said her peace. And honestly, Jordan's Instagram post about the relationship isn't going to make Bachelor in Paradise fans happy at all.

In his post, Jordan explained that he has chosen to leave his whirlwind relationship behind him:

To think, to feel, to fall. These emotions interact with experiences and people, when you find a person you think about them, you feel when they feel and sometimes you fall. When you’re in love with even the experiences you’ve had with them it’s something to respect. Being careless with someone that you give your heart to and reach milestones with isn’t sensible no matter what the terms may be. I have not had an easy life and having struggles allows me to grab onto tough times and discard them from my path. I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It’s dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to, if you’ve reached out to me, allow me time. Thank you to those that have.

The entire situation is obviously an unfortunate one for everyone involved, including the fans. So many fans of the show were deeply invested in seeing this relationship work. But alas, it doesn't seem like it was meant to be.

I'm sure it was nice while it lasted. I hope both Jenna and Jordan find their true matches in the future!