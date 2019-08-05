As if Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette didn't have enough drama going for it (toxic masculinity, windmills, a broken engagement...), former contestant Jed Wyatt has taken it upon himself to stir the pot one more time. Wyatt, if you'll remember, was actually the winner of The Bachelorette and got engaged to Brown on the season finale. However, that was before Brown learned that Wyatt had a girlfriend, Haley Stevens, while filming the show. Now, Jedd Wyatt’s quotes about Haley Stevens' reasons for outing him will seriously infuriate you, because Wyatt said his ex only came forward for "the opportunity." Seriously unreal.

Wyatt made an appearance on Ali Fedotowsky and Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, posted August 2, and claimed that Stevens had ulterior motives for speaking to PEOPLE. “I know that she’s hurt, but I know also that there’s a good chance that she was seizing the opportunity as well," Wyatt said of Stevens' decision to go public. "What I don’t understand is if you really do love someone — no matter how promising they’ve made it seem — if they’re going on a dating show — regardless of why they’re going on a dating show — why would you stay with them? For me, if I was in a relationship, I would not have gone onto a dating show."

This is confusing because, hi, Wyatt was in a relationship when he went on the dating show. Not only was the "seizing the opportunity" bit super rude, but it's also hella contradictory. Is he trying to say that he wasn't in a relationship with Stevens when he went on The Bachelorette? He already confessed to Hannah that he was. What is his goal here?

Back in June 2019, Stevens opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Wyatt. "He told me [early on] that he had applied," Stevens told the magazine. "He said, 'It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.' He only did it for his career." Not only did Stevens reveal that Wyatt was there for the wrong reasons, but she also said he assured her they would still be together at the end of the show. "We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.," Stevens told PEOPLE. "He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it."

“He wanted a platform," Stevens continued. "He kept telling me, ‘I don’t want my dad to have to help me pay rent anymore.’ He said he only wanted to be top five … to be a major player so that it would be beneficial.”

Stevens honestly just sounds like a girl who was hurt and seeking justice for herself and Brown. And considering Wyatt himself admitted to everything Stevens claimed on the season finale of The Bachelorette, his latest quotes about her motives are pretty messed up. He was basically condemning her for staying in a relationship with him while he went off to film the show. Isn't that what he asked of her to begin with? Seriously, do better.