JCPenney sits atop the proverbial throne of department stores that still slap. The brand still boasts brand-name buys across every department — but especially fashion — and it all sits within a price range that won't make you, well, cry. That’s why it’s important to take advantage of all the upcoming Black Friday fashion sales with the brand. JCPenney already gives you the perfect opportunity to add things like a new coat, pair of sneakers, or trendy hat to your wardrobe at a discounted price, and now, the discount's growing. The brand carries a wide range of brands, from Champion to Columbia to Nike, so, not to be dramatic, but it's almost impossible for you not to do some serious damage during JCPenney's Black Friday 2019 fashion sales.

For Black Friday this year, from Thursday, Nov. 28 (starting Wednesday, Nov. 27 on JCPenney's website) to Saturday, Nov. 30, JCPenney is offering tons of Black Friday deals, like 25% to 40% off select styles of Nike and Adidas apparel, so you can curate some new athleisure looks. The store will also offer 40% off all Levi's jeans, which is a bomb discount if I do say so myself. Not to mention, you can pair those new Levi's you inevitably buy with any of the $10 sweaters and/or 40%-off casual shoes from Clarks. If you're looking to find some stay-at-home gear, there will be 60% off select women's sleepwear, including snuggly robes and fun pajama pants. Right now, JCPenney is offering its pre-Black Friday Mad Dash Deals from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23. with even more wild discounts, which you can see here.

The deals will be endless, and there are too many to list. You can see the full JCPenney Black Friday ad here, but to help you go in with a game plan, here are five pieces you should totally consider adding to your cart.

I wasn't kidding about the severely discount Levi's. The 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans seamlessly pair with just about anything in your closet. You can justify this purchase as an investment into your wardrobe for the next several seasons, so don't be shy about adding it to your cart.

It's taking everything I have not to buy this coat right now. This Sherpa coat is over 50% off for Black Friday and is the perfect reason to ditch your black puffer for a trendy upgrade.

If you don't have any leopard print in your closet yet, add this to your cart immediately to stay on top of the animal print trend. If you do have tons of leopard print in your closet already, add this to your cart immediately anyway, because it's really freaking cute.

You've heard of a normal hoodie, but have you heard of a cowl neck hoodie? I sure haven't. This pick from Nike is warm, cozy, cute, and will only cost you $30 come Black Friday.

Why is it so hard to pass up a cozy robe? This one from Liz Claiborne is only $20 come Black Friday, so catch me adding 12 to bag for me and all my friends and family.