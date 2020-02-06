It's been 11 days since Kobe Bryant tragically died alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash. Fans, friends, and family have flooded social media with tributes, stories, memories, and more in their honor since then. Thousands of celebrities and professional athletes have been vocal about the pain they feel following the untimely loss of the L.A. Lakers icon and his teenage child. Now, JAY-Z recalled his last conversation with Kobe Bryant, and it will break your heart in a million pieces.

Bryant, Gianna, and the others aboard the helicopter at the time of the deadly crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, were on their way to a basketball tournament. The tragedy shook the entire world, and has been at the center of many interviews with celebs since. During the inaugural Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter Lecture Series at Columbia University, the rapper briefly addressed the passing of his close friend.

JAY-Z recounted his last conversation with Bryant at his and Beyoncé's New Year's party:

He was just in the greatest space that I've seen him in. One of the last things he said to me was, ‘You gotta see Gianna play basketball.' And that was one of the most hurtful things because he was so proud. The look on his face was like … I looked at him and said, ‘Oh, she's going to be the best female basketball player in the world.' He was just so proud of what he said.

Watch JAY-Z share the story below.

BIGLEAGUE ENTERTAINMENT on YouTube

"So, that's really a tough one and my wife and I took that—taking that—really tough," JAY-Z concluded. "That's all I'll say on that. Just a great human being that was in a great space in his life."

Shortly after the news of Bryant's death, Beyoncé shared her thoughts on Instagram, making a promise to "continue to diligently pray for" Vanessa and their three daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. "You are deeply missed beloved Kobe," Beyoncé added.

While the world continues to mourn the loss of Bryant, stories like JAY-Z's are very much appreciated by all of those affected by his death.