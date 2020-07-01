Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get stranger, Aquaman is now going to bring fans some holiday cheer. In what might be the greatest gift in the history of Christmas (in July), the most random casting you never knew you needed has happened: Jason Momoa is voicing Frosty (you know, the snowman), in a live-action remake. Though it might seem like you're reading about a fake film, it's in fact very real, and considering who else is working on the project, it's going to be very epic.

There's still lots to unwrap in this mind-blowing collaboration, but what's been revealed so far has many of the makings of the next Christmas classic. Momoa will voice the famous snowman, but the actual character will be CGI (think the bear in Ted). And while the Game of Thrones star is set to play the jolly, happy soul, he's not the only talent involved that makes this remake so interesting.

One of the producers helming the new project is Jon Berg — as in, the same Jon Berg who produced the 2003 film (and arguably the best holiday movie of all time) Elf. In addition to having Elf's producer on the team, the script will also be written by Elf alumnus David Berenbaum.

Universal Television

While it might seem strange to have one of the hottest humans in the world play an icon of childhood, it's Momoa's renowned good nature that apparently makes him the best choice for the part.

“We know Jason’s as a true human being filled with love, compassion, and a deep connection to ohana — all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty," Greg Silverman, another producer on the movie, told Deadline.

Though details regarding the timeline of Frosty are still under wraps, fans can look forward to seeing Momoa reprise his role as Aquaman in December 2022. Until more news about either project comes out, fans can pass the time by picturing Momoa rocking a corncob pipe and a button nose. I have a feeling he'll be turning up the heat on ole Frosty...