Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears are some of the most famous sisters in Hollywood. After Britney's music career blew up in the late '90s and early 2000s, Jamie Lynn pursued acting on Nickelodeon, where she appeared on a number of television shows, with her most famous role being on Zoey 101. Both sisters had a special place in fans' childhoods, but some may wonder why they didn't jump into the same field. Jamie Lynn Spears' comment about why she never tried to be a pop star like Britney was the best.

It all started on Thursday, Feb. 11, when NYLON re-shared a tweet from writer Ashley Ray on Instagram that read, "I think it's nice that in the early 2000s if your sister was a pop singer, you got to try it out too." The publication encouraged its followers to list their favorite siblings who were both singers from that decade, prompting answers like Hillary and Haylie Duff, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, and Nick and Aaron Carter.

Jamie Lynn saw the post and commented, "Never tried it. There was no competing with the GOAT," giving the utmost praise to her sister, whose discography is filled with nothing but bops like "...Baby One More Time," "Toxic," and "Womanizer."

Check out Jamie Lynn's epic response below.

Since Britney is such a household name in music, it makes sense Jamie Lynn wouldn't want to live in her sister's shadow. Going the acting route instead allowed Jamie Lynn to make a name for herself, so it definitely turned out to be the smarter move.

Fans loved seeing Jamie Lynn praise her sister, but at the same time, they thought she was being too humble because she recorded the theme song for Zoey 101 "Follow Me" in 2005 (and then re-recording it in 2020). I mean, there's no way you can just ignore this banger:

Someone mentioned "Follow Me" in the comments, but Jamie Lynn said that didn't count because it wasn't actually hers. "That's a theme song… to the show that I'm an actress on," she explained.

Jamie Lynn did have her own music, however. After she dropped her debut EP The Journey in 2014, featuring her lead single "How Could I Want More," she returned with "Sleepover" in 2016. Both are more country than pure pop, so maybe that's why Jamie Lynn doesn't consider herself a pop star.

Either way, Jamie Lynn and Britney are one talented sister duo!