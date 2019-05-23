James Charles is reminding the world who his sisters are following the Tati Westbrook and Jeffree Star drama. The YouTuber has been putting out positive vibes on social media in an attempt to put the drama with his former close friends behind him, but he also said in a video addressing the fight that he wants to take a social media break. That break didn't seem to last very long, as he was posting about attending Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin launch on May 21. James Charles' tweets defending partying with Kylie Jenner make clear his feelings about social media right now for all of those who are confused about his intentions.

Charles was accused of a whole world of things by fellow YouTube beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook. She accused him of betraying her by accepting a paid sponsorship from Sugar Bear Hair, her rival, and she also accused him of predatory behavior toward straight men. (Charles is openly gay.) Elite Daily reached out to Charles' team previously for comment on Westbrook's claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Westbrook posted a 45-minute video called "BYE SISTER" listing out all of these things, then Jeffree Star also got in on the drama, believing the accusations. But Charles pulled out all of his receipts refuting Westbrook's claims in an equally long video called "No More Lies." Although Westbrook and Star did not take back their claims, both ended up expressing regret over how they handled the situation and publicly stepped away from the drama (Westbrook even deleted her "BYE SISTER" video). And that, as they say, was that.

During Charles' "No More Lies" video, he said he planned on taking a social media break.

"As for my other social medias, I pledge to myself that I'm going to try and power down as much as I can," he said. "I'm sure I'll be checking here and there of course but I do really want to focus more on in-person time and the people around me that are loving and caring."

But come Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin launch party on May 21, Charles was posting on his Instagram story from the party and posting pictures from the party to his grid.

Like this photo of him and Kylie Jenner they took at the all-pink party, for example.

And his Instagram story posts from the party.

These posts had people scratching their heads wondering when his social media "break" was going to start.

Charles took to Twitter to clarify.

"I said I wouldn’t be filming for a bit and would pop in on my other socials, point being to focus on living rather than forcing content," he said in a tweet on May 22. "Healing for me consists of doing things that make me happy, such as playing with makeup & being social, instead of laying in bed all day."

In a second tweet, Charles said, "Social media is a part of my life and I like keeping up with all of you, and I know a lot of you like keeping up with me! Posting a few stories of me smiling doesn’t mean I’m 'better' or my break was for sympathy it means I’m trying to move on with my life and better myself!"

I mean, fair enough. Social media breaks can mean a lot of things. You can stop using it cold turkey for a little bit, you can work on adjusting your relationship with it by not posting as often, whatever works for you. It seems like Charles has worked out what works for him. Also, May 23, is his 20th birthday. He already posted on his Instagram story about it, so fans can definitely expect to see some more posts from him Thursday.