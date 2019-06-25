Jameel Jamil is not one to hold her tongue when it comes to calling out the Kardashians for some of their product promotions, with the latest being Kim Kardashian's body makeup. The line includes the body foundation Kardashian uses to hide her psoriasis flare-ups. In a one-minute and 21-second video posted to Twitter, KKW's body makeup is spread over what appears to be perfect, blemish-free skin. Jameela Jamil's tweet slamming Kim Kardashian's body makeup makes several points about the time and energy it would take to use a product like this on the regular.

"Hard pass," she wrote on Twitter. "God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn’t destroy your sheets... I’d rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema. Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the arse. Save money and time and give yourself a damn break."

The Good Place star's got a point. Makeup removal is not fun kids. Neither is forgetting to remove it because you're so tired at night. Literally, you'll wake up with a smudged version of your face staring back at you on your pillow. Gross.

One user challenged Jamil, asking if body makeup is truly worse than mascara. "Why is mascara or face foundation sensible but body make up bad?" the user tweeted.

Jamil fired back, drawing upon the fact that using KKW's body makeup is more damaging and costly based on its intended purpose.

"Are you suggesting mascara is as hazardous and expensive as full body makeup? Also larger people will have to pay more to cover these marks they are made to feel self conscious about... I would say there’s a significant difference..." she wrote.

Jamil has publicly spoken out about the Kardashian family's products as well as their other paid product placements in the past. In May 2018, Jamil chastised Kim K for promoting appetite-suppressing lollipops.

“No. F*ck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to,” she tweeted.

In August 2018, Jamil appeared on Channel 4’s Ways to Change the World podcast and called the family's money-making efforts "toxic" and "damaging."

"I have had words with the Kardashians, and I think when someone is doing something that is toxic and damaging… we should all be allowed to say something about that,” said Jamil.

She went on to explain how their continued promotion of "self-improvement" products and cosmetics are part of a dangerous cycle in which women (knowingly or unknowingly) sell a patriarchal narrative to other women.

"You are selling us something that really doesn’t make us feel good. You’re selling us an ideal, a body shape, a problem with our wrinkles, a problem with aging, a problem with gravity, a problem with any kind of body fat. You’re selling us self-consciousness, the same poison that made you clearly develop some sort of body dysmorphia or facial dysmorphia you are now pouring back into the world. You’re recycling hatred," she said of the Kardashian fam.

The Kardashians aren't the only celebs to catch her fade. Just last week, (June 19), Jamil scolded Amber Rose for promoting Flat Tummy Tea while pregnant. "NO AMBER ROSE, NO," she wrote on Instagram.

I think it's safe to say, Jamil won't be buying KKW's body makeup line when it goes live at 12 p.m. PT tomorrow.