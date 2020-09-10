Some eagle-eyed Twitter users have discovered Jacob Elordi has taken multiple women to the same date spot. More specifically, the actor was just recently photographed taking Kaia Gerber to the same New York City Farmer's Market that he's also been photographed taking Zendaya and Joey King to in the past. And obvi, because it's the internet, people have had no issues sharing their unsolicited opinions on the matter.

Before I show you the tweets, let me give you a quick little refresher on Elordi's dating history. Elordi's first public relationship (and first public Farmer's Market date) was his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King, whom he dated from 2017 to 2019. Then, after reportedly briefly dating Cari Flowers in 2019, he entered a rumored relationship with his Euphoria co-star and next Farmer's Market date Zendaya. (You can see pics of all of them here).

OK, now here's where things get complicated. On Sept. 1, which just so happens to be Zendaya's 24th birthday, Elordi was spotted on what very much appeared to be a date with Kaia Gerber at Nobu in Malibu. Some Zendaya fans have been freaking out assuming that he was cheating on Zendaya with Gerber, but obvi that's not necessarily true considering Zendaya and Elordi never even publicly confirmed their relationship.

Nowadays Elordi has reportedly been spending time with Gerber in New York and was even... drum roll please... spotted taking her to his fave Farmer's Market.

Cue these tweets:

This fan just straight-up called him out.

This one legitimately called him "sick."

This one provided everyone with the vegetables' hilarious POV.

This fan is set over the edge by the camera he had on hand.

This fan is just waiting for this to become a trend.

This fan is just disappointed by Elordi.

This one is disappointed by men in general.

This fan is providing everyone with the hilarious farmer's market employee POV.

This one posed Elordi with a challenge.

This one deemed it "weirdo behavior."