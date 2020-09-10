Jacob Elordi Has Taken Multiple Women To The Same Date Spot & Twitter Is Freaking Out
Some eagle-eyed Twitter users have discovered Jacob Elordi has taken multiple women to the same date spot. More specifically, the actor was just recently photographed taking Kaia Gerber to the same New York City Farmer's Market that he's also been photographed taking Zendaya and Joey King to in the past. And obvi, because it's the internet, people have had no issues sharing their unsolicited opinions on the matter.
Before I show you the tweets, let me give you a quick little refresher on Elordi's dating history. Elordi's first public relationship (and first public Farmer's Market date) was his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King, whom he dated from 2017 to 2019. Then, after reportedly briefly dating Cari Flowers in 2019, he entered a rumored relationship with his Euphoria co-star and next Farmer's Market date Zendaya. (You can see pics of all of them here).
OK, now here's where things get complicated. On Sept. 1, which just so happens to be Zendaya's 24th birthday, Elordi was spotted on what very much appeared to be a date with Kaia Gerber at Nobu in Malibu. Some Zendaya fans have been freaking out assuming that he was cheating on Zendaya with Gerber, but obvi that's not necessarily true considering Zendaya and Elordi never even publicly confirmed their relationship.
Nowadays Elordi has reportedly been spending time with Gerber in New York and was even... drum roll please... spotted taking her to his fave Farmer's Market.
Cue these tweets:
And, finally, this one was kind of... not mad about it?
To be fair, stranger things have happened than having a go-to date spot. I mean, the guy really could just like the Farmer's Market!
Plus, as far as his relationship with his most recent Farmer's Market companion Gerber goes, they're apparently keeping things pretty casual. "Kaia is the one that doesn't want to be in an exclusive relationship right now. She has a lot of projects on her plate and wants her freedom," a source reportedly told E! News on Sept. 8. "She does love hanging out with Jacob and they are spending time in New York City for the week while she works." As for Elordi, the source reportedly added: "he is definitely interested in her and is happy to see where things go for now."
And what better casual date spot than a nice no frills stroll around the Farmer's Market?