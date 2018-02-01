Jack’s Death Episode On ‘This Is Us’ Cost As Much As A “Superhero” Movie, So Get Ready
This coming Sunday, there are two huge events on television. The first is one involving football and commercials. The other is the death of Jack Pearson on This Is Us. This is an episode two years in the making, a supersized hour that will reveal all the answers to the questions fans have been asking since the beginning of Season 1. It's not only the longest but the most expense hour of the show to date, as this episode of This Is Us cost as much as a “superhero” movie.
One reason for it is the fan obsession drove the production to film the burning house scenes in secret. It's not easy to burn a house down, film a TV show around it, and have nobody notice. According to Dan Fogelson, the first quarter of the episode cost more to make than anything the show had done in two years. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, he said:
Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randal Pearson, says this episode is worth the wait. For the record, the synopsis tells us that the scenes from the night of the fire, which happened post-Super Bowl Sunday 1998 will be interspersed with Randall hosting his own present day Super Bowl Sunday party.
It's also promising to be heartbreaking. But then again, if it wasn't heartbreaking and tearjerking, it wouldn't be This Is Us. As Fogelman puts it:
But while this might be the "superhero movie" version of This Is Us, Fogelman insists that the quieter, more intimate moments of life, the things that really make the show special, are what's important, and they won't forget that.
This Is Us is scheduled to start airing at 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT, but fans should be advised this is an approximate placeholder time, assuming the game does not run over. If something like last year's Super Bowl overtime happens, then the show will start later. The cast of the show will then turn up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, after the local news.