It goes without saying that the Super Bowl is arguably the largest sporting event of the year. Whether you're cheering for the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams (or nobody at all), chances are you'll still probably be watching at least a few minutes of the big game. The Super Bowl always takes place on a Sunday evening, which can mean bad news for your Monday morning. If you're taking the day off or are barely getting by at the office, Jack in the Box's Super Jack'd Monday Deal with DoorDash is here to save you.

Come the morning of Monday, Feb. 4, many of us will be headed into the office and firing up our computer for the workweek ahead. The day following Super Bowl Sunday can be brutal for some people after a night of staying up late and having a few drinks during the game. In fact, Jack in the Box found that 13.9 million employees called in sick the Monday after the 2018 Super Bowl. In order to help fans recover and relax the day after Super Bowl LIII, Jack in the Box is partnering with DoorDash to offer an assortment of some of the chain's most delicious foods for $6.

Courtesy of Jack in the Box

The limited-time offer includes two tacos, 10 chicken nuggets, one egg roll, an order of seasoned curly fries, and a small drink, according to Jack in the Box. As I said, this meal will only set you back $6. That's not too much more than the cost of my daily cup of coffee. Super Bowl or not, this is a seriously money-saving deal if you're looking to spend less on your lunch. I know that greasy food doesn't exactly cure a hangover, but it sure doesn't hurt, either.

Pre-orders for the Super Jack'd Monday Box opened up on Thursday, Jan. 31 and are currently underway, per the fast-food company. The first 100 customers to place their order will receive a Super Jack'd Monday Box for free. To claim your free food, download the DoorDash app (available for iOS and Android devices) or visit the DoorDash website. After you get your account all set up, enter in the promo code "SUPERJACKD" for a no-cost Super Jack'd Monday Box. This offer is only valid while supplies last, according to Jack in the Box. If you're lucky, maybe you can still get your complimentary box of goodies.

If not, you can still order up the fast-food assortment for $6 using DoorDash. The delivery service will begin taking regular orders for the Super Jack'd Monday Box on Monday, Feb. 4. Again, this offer is only valid while supplies last. I'm guessing there are probably a lot of hangry sports fans out there come Monday morning, so don't be surprised if this one sells out.

The day after Super Bowl Sunday is the only time that the Super Jack'd Monday Box will be available for purchase. Unless Jack in the Box decides to bless us again next year with the same or similar offer. Fingers crossed.