Everyone might've been distracted by the 2018 election results rolling in, but now that the dust is beginning to settle it's time to pay some mind to what the first family has to say about the election. Ivanka Trump's tweet after the 2018 midterms is praising the democratic process.

As predicted the Democrats won the House and the Republicans kept control of the Senate following the Nov. 6 election. If you were looking at Trump to comment on the results, you're out of luck. Instead of focusing on the winners and losers of Election Day, the first daughter instead pulled gaze to the democratic process. In a Nov. 7 tweet, Trump brushed off the results in favor of the "plugged-in democratic process at work." She wrote that while "both parties got good news" on Nov. 6, "the real winner was America" because of the "record" voter turnout and "sky-high participation." Trump tweeted,

Both political parties got good news yesterday, but the real winner was America. With record turnout and sky-high participation, we saw an engaged, plugged-in democratic process at work. Today, it's time to come together as Americans and work toward solutions that benefit all!

Trump, although I hate to admit it even in the smallest context, isn't wrong about what Tuesday's results say — besides for just giving us a new crop of politicians. According to the United States Elections Project, the tally of advanced ballots as of 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 6 was 38.8 million compared to 27.4 million in 2014. That's just from the early ballots, as the day-of votes are still being counted. Once those are all tallied, that turnout number is sure to grow. So Trump made a good point: it's progress when the numbers show that more people showed up at the polls.

While Trump's post-election tweet took a pretty middle-of-the-road approach, President Donald Trump's tweets following the election results were a little less, let's say, cordial. While President Trump's first tweet on Nov. 6 thanked everyone for the "tremendous" Senate win, his Nov. 7 tweet took aim at the Democrats. On Wednesday morning the president tweeted a warning to the new House majority. Should the House decide to investigate the Trump administration — which they have the power to do — Trump will turn around and "[investigate] them," he claimed. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on any possible current plans to investigate Democrats in Congress, but did not immediately hear back. President Trump wrote,

If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!

President Trump might have just been taking a preemptive measure to try and dissuade the Democrats from any plans to investigate the administration over possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election. But, it's possible that the president's tweet was a direct response to Nancy Pelosi who could become speaker of the House. Following her victory in California's 12th District on Tuesday, Pelosi addressed a crowd of her supporters and, although she hasn't formally made her bid for House speaker, made it very clear that she will go after the Trump administration, according to Politico. She said,

Today is about… restoring the Constitution and checks and balance to the Trump administration. It's about stopping the GOP and Trump administration’s assault on Medicare and Medicaid … and people living with pre-existing medical conditions.

At one point Pelosi claimed Trump's popular 2016 campaign promise and declared to the crowd "we will drain the swamp."

Regardless of who takes over as speaker of the house, it's pretty clear that there's about to be a shakeup in Congress, and unlike his daughter, President Trump is already gearing up.

More to come.