Ivanka Trump’s Response To The Roy Moore Allegations Is One Her Dad Could Learn From

On the surface, it seems like Ivanka Trump has been pretty much on-board with everything Donald Trump has been doing in office. However, the first daughter took a very different stance from her father when asked about allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Ivanka Trump's response to the Roy Moore allegations was fierce, to the point, and completely spot-on.

Five women have so far accused Alabama GOP nominee Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, allegations which Moore has denied. Each of those women were in their teens when the alleged incidents occurred. During an interview with the Associated Press released on Nov. 15, Trump was asked about the allegations, and she didn't cut corners.

“There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children," she said. "I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”

This is a far cry from her father's response to the allegations against Moore.

During a briefing on Nov. 10, Press Sec. Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters,

Like most Americans, the president believes we cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person’s life. However, the president also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside.

Ivanka's statement put the women who have stepped forward with their accusations first. She challenged Moore's response to the allegations, and completely condemned the awful reports leveled against him. In short, it was the normal, correct response to a situation like this.

Trump's statement, however, was wishy-washy. He put Moore first, and the alleged victims second. He didn't particularly condemn Moore's actions, nor did he say that he would put any pressure on Moore to step down "if these allegations are true." Instead, he passively notes that Moore will simply step aside himself.

Despite the growing number of accusers, the president does not appear ready or willing to denounce Moore. According to PBS, reporters asked Trump on Nov. 15 if he believes Moore should drop out of the Alabama Senate race. Trump walked away without answering the question.

It's worth noting that Trump has repeatedly endorsed Moore on Twitter.

Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race. Roy, WIN in Dec! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Spoke to Roy Moore of Alabama last night for the first time. Sounds like a really great guy who ran a fantastic race. He will help to #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Congratulation to Roy Moore and Luther Strange for being the final two and heading into a September runoff in Alabama. Exciting race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

