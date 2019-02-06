On Tuesday, Feb. 5, President Donald Trump gave his second official address to Congress and the nation as president, and some of his biggest supporters were there to see it in action. Joining Congress and selected invited guests, much of the first family was present for the speech. And yes, Ivanka Trump was at the State of The Union speech this year.

In a photo posted on Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter feed, the eldest Trump daughter and adviser to the president, Ivanka, appeared alongside her siblings and husband, Jared Kushner, who also serves in a top White House advisory role. Ivanka also shared to her Instagram story while en route to the event.

Besides the first family, the president and Congress together have a pretty massive guest list for the annual affair. Per Fox News, the official invitees generally include the president's cabinet, all members of the House and Senate, key heads of military, the heads of the 15 governmental departments, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and all nine Supreme Court justices. On top of that, each member of Congress gets to invite a guest, and the president gets about 15 guests, which are generally selected as people who embody or exemplify a trait or group of people that are central to their legislative agendas. Those 15 guests of Trump will likely sit with first lady Melania Trump, who has a designated viewing box for the event.

Children of the president often do attend these events, and last year, all of Trump's adult children, Eric, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Tiffany, were present for his first official 2018 address. Only the youngest, Barron, skipped out.

This year, as with last, Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner was by her side.

Whereas Ivanka opted for a standout plaid dress for the 2018 affair, this year, she showed up wearing a long-sleeved black top and black skirt with red cutouts around the legs.

As for the mood of the night, it was, well, tense. Trump earlier in the day responded to an art exhibition made in her likeness of a woman vacuuming that gained traction on social media.

Adding to the tension, the eldest Trump daughter has drawn increased scrutiny in recent months as the investigations into Russia's coordination with Trump's 2016 campaign continue. For one thing, in November, she was found to have sent official communications through a private email server. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for additional comment at the time. Also that month, it was reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller, leading the FBI investigations into possible collusion with the Trump campaign, was looking into Ivanka and her brother's role in arranging a Trump Tower Moscow, which never came to fruition. Representatives for Trump did not immediately return Elite Daily's requests for comment. This news was compounded by the sentencing memo for Michael Cohen, released in December, which also described Ivanka's hand in that real estate deal, which was under discussion while the first daughter was a member of her father's company, the Trump Organization. The Trump Organization did not respond to Elite Daily's requests for comment at the time.

Amidst all this, Ivanka has been laying pretty low in recent weeks, staying all but absent from public view. Ivanka's kids, too, have virtually disappeared from her social media feeds following backlash.

In any event, Trump and Kushner were there for all to see on Tuesday to take in their father's second State of the Union address to the nation.