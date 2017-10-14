Ivana Trump Tells Melania She's The Real First Lady & This Feud Just Keeps Getting Weirder
There's a feud currently waging at the White House right now – and it doesn't have anything to do with Donald Trump (I know, I'm surprised too). Ivana Trump has been throwing some crazy shade while doing press for her book Raising Trump, and it's all directed at the first lady. Basically, Ivana told Melania that she's the real first lady, and this is all one big head scratcher.
The Ivana/Melania drama began during a Good Morning America interview on Oct. 9, when Ivana revealed that she and the first lady might have a bit of a rivalry. She explained,
OK, so, yes, Ivana is definitely the president's first wife. She was married to her former husband for fifteen years, and the two share three children together. They also have eight grandchildren and, according to Ivana, still have weekly phone conversations, some of which involve discussing his Twitter presence (she's all for it).
But that makes her the first lady because... um...
Apparently Melania was not really feeling her husband's ex-wife's claims, because her spokesperson released the following statement in response,
Yikes. That rather stern takedown wasn't enough to deter Ivana, though. The author appeared on on Oct. 13, and reiterated that she is, in fact, "first lady Trump."
"I tell you, I'm technically first lady Trump," Ivana told Williams. "I was first wife. I don't know what is Melania's problem. She just have to get over it. She is first lady of America, but I'm first lady Trump, excuse me, and have three grown-up kids."
So, she definitely doesn't think she's actually the first lady. She does, however, have some thoughts on what she would be like if she did have the title.
"Would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without [a] teleprompter? Absolutely," Ivana told ABC News. "Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom."
She added that she thinks Melania must be having a "terrible" time in Washington. "It's better her than me. I would hate Washington," she said.
There have been some previous murmurings of other shady comments Ivana has made about Melania, including a 2015 report from The New York Daily News that alleged she said,
Ivana refuted those claims, telling Fox News on Oct. 10 that she thinks Melania is a "very nice girl." She added,
Ugh. If our political climate weren't so serious and dire right now, this truly random feud might be almost entertaining. In the meantime, I'll head back to the guilt-free drama of the Kardashians.