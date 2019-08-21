It's Weird How Great These 37 Things Under $30 On Amazon Make You Feel

Had a bad day? While a totally new outfit can make you feel better, let's face it — a shopping spree at the mall isn't always in the budget. But here's the thing: there are tons of items on Amazon under 30 bucks that can lift your mood in a snap. And you don't even have to leave your house.

When it comes to feeling good, it's all about pampering — whatever that means to you. If you're into lotions and oils that make your skin petal-soft, there are plenty of options online that don't cost a fortune, including sea salt scrubs, foot peels, and lotions infused with essential oils. Take this luxe ginger massage oil, for example. It costs less than a fancy salad and it feels like a dream on your skin.

If skin products aren't your thing, you could always go for a new pillow or an ultra-soft blanket. There's nothing quite like wrapping up in new bedding, and luckily, some of the softest sheets and bedding are completely affordable on Amazon. Plus, there's a silk pillowcase for less than 10 bucks: They're good for your skin, and they make you feel amazing.

From handheld massagers to soft scrubbers for your skin, here's a round-up of some of the most budget-friendly items on Amazon to help you relax.