It's Weird How Great These 36 Things Under $30 On Amazon Make You Feel

Had a bad day? While a totally new outfit can make you feel better, let's face it — a shopping spree at the mall isn't always in the budget. But here's the thing: there are tons of items on Amazon under 30 bucks that can lift your mood in a snap. And you don't even have to leave your house.

When it comes to feeling good, it's all about pampering — whatever that means to you. If you're into lotions and oils that make your skin petal-soft, there are plenty of options online that don't cost a fortune, including sea salt scrubs, foot peels, and lotions infused with essential oils. Take this luxe ginger massage oil, for example. It costs less than a fancy salad and it feels like a dream on your skin.

If skin products aren't your thing, you could always go for a new pillow or an ultra-soft blanket. There's nothing quite like wrapping up in new bedding, and luckily, some of the softest sheets and bedding are completely affordable on Amazon. Plus, there's a silk pillowcase for less than 10 bucks: They're good for your skin, and they make you feel amazing.

From handheld massagers to soft scrubbers for your skin, here's a round-up of some of the most budget-friendly items on Amazon to help you relax.

1. A Heating Pad That You Can Wear Like A Cape PureRelief Back and Neck Heating Pad $50 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of those heating pads you have to hold in place, this wearable heating pad soothes your sore muscles while you work, watch TV, or just relax. It works like a traditional pad, with a plug-in controller so you can choose from multiple heat settings, and has an automatic shut-off feature after two hours. The difference is in how well it stays put on your back, neck, and shoulders. Just clasp it at the neck and waist, then sit back and chill while heat radiates from your lower back all the way to your neck.

2. An Electric Shaver That's Rechargeable Brori Electric Razor for Women $30 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is this electric razor rechargeable, but it's super quiet to use. It features a flexible head with three hypoallergenic stainless steel blades for a close shave on wet or dry skin. It even features an LED light so you can spot even the finest, tiniest unwanted hairs you've missed for super-soft skin and a satisfying shave every time.

3. The Gel Socks That Make Your Feet Petal Soft NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks $15 | Amazon see on amazon Say goodbye to dry, cracked heels with these moisturizing gel socks. When you first put them on, reviewers comment that they feel a bit rubbery and dry, but as soon as the gel lining warms up it's all uphill from there. The SmartGel is made from a luxe mix of shea butter, Vitamin E, Vitamin F, and aloe vera. The vitamins and nutrients soak into your feet and between your toes overnight so you wake up with ridiculously soft, healed feet in the morning.

4. A Foot File That's So Good You Can Ditch The Pedicure Pedicure Foot Rasp File Callus Remover (4-Pack) $7 | Amazon see on amazon Reviewers insist this pack of foot files works so well that you can skip out on the pedicure altogether. The file works to micro-sand down rough, calloused skin to make your skin soft and supple without causing any pain or damage. On top of that, the handle is ergonomically-designed so you can hit all angles of your feet — and you can use it on both wet or dry skin.

5. A Salt Lamp That Changes Colors Himalayan Glow Multicolor USB Salt Lamp $14 | Amazon see on amazon This USB salt lamp is made from pure Himalayan salt that looks gorgeous in just about any room. It also features a sturdy base made from neem wood, and you can charge this lamp with any USB cord. When it's plugged in, it slowly changes between orange, blue, red, purple, green and pink for a totally relaxing vibe, especially after a stressful day. It even supposedly helps to reduce fatigue — although if that doesn't work, the soothing light will make you feel at ease.

6. A Lemon Peel That Removes Dead Skin Cells Secret Key Lemon Sparkling Peel Gel $10 | Amazon see on amazon This lemon facial peel uses natural citric acid to completely clear out and detox your skin. The lemon juice removes dead skin cells while the Vitamin C and pectin help to brighten and refresh. This peel also features carbonated water to go deep into the pores and remove debris and dirt — plus, the green tea extract leaves your skin feeling ultra-nourished.

7. The Super-Soft Scrubbers That Feel Amazing On Your Face Super Soft Silicone Face Cleanser and Massager Brush (4-Pack) $9 | Amazon see on amazon A night in with these little silicone face cleansers is the perfect way to cleanse skin, remove every trace of makeup, and exfoliate off some dead skin cells. For one, they're extremely soft, and the little handle on the back makes it easy to hang onto them while you gently massage your face. Use them with your favorite soap, cleansing oil, or exfoliant. Even better? They come in a pack of four for less than 10 bucks.

8. An Orthopedic Pillow That Relieves Knee Pain ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $28 | Amazon see on amazon If you struggle with pain while you're sleeping, this orthopedic pillow is a total lifesaver. It's made from high-density memory foam and features a C-shaped dip so it can fit between your knees while you sleep. The foam gently guides your knees and hips to stay in alignment so you can snooze with no back or sciatic nerve pain. Some reviewers even use this pillow to prop themselves up while they read, or to lean on while they watch TV in bed.

9. A Spray That Relieves Pain From High Heels Still Standing Spray (Large and Mini) $40 | Amazon see on amazon You can wear your favorite heels all day with just a spritz of this soothing foot spray. It's made from an innovative blend of aloe vera and arnica, which are all-natural ani-inflammatories to reduce swelling. It also features menthol, tea tree oil, and Vitamin E to soothe irritated skin and blisters. Plus, this pack comes with a full-sized bottle you can keep at home, and a miniature spray to take with you when you're on the run.

10. A Salt Scrub That Smells Heavenly Handcraft Himalayan Salt Body Scrub $14 | Amazon see on amazon Not only does this Himalayan body scrub feel like a dream on your skin, but it smells amazing, too. It's made from pure pink Himalayan salt that works to gently exfoliate your skin while nourishing it with essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. It's also infused with sweet lychee and almond oils for a subtle, sweet scent that's not overpowering.

11. A Hot Water Bottle With A Cozy Knit Cover Attmu Hot Water Bottle With Knit Cover $14 | Amazon see on amazon This 2-liter hot water bottle is like magic for sore muscles and cramps. The thermoplastic material keeps heat for longer than standard rubber bottles. Just heat up water in a pot or kettle, pour into the bottle, and seal it up. The soft, knit cover helps to keep the temperature just right to soothe aches and pains. Bonus: This water bottle can also be used as an ice pack.

12. A Spiky Ball That Gets Deep Into Muscle Tissue STURME Spiky Massage Ball $6 | Amazon see on amazon Reviewers swear by this little massager ball to relieve sore muscles and chronic aches and pains. It's made from tough rubber that keeps its shape as you massages your back, neck, and shoulders. The nubs press deeply into your muscles to relieve tension and loosen up constricted muscles. On top of that, you can use this ball solo by pressing it against the floor or a wall as you massage your muscles so you can relieve pain anytime, anywhere.

13. A Foam Scrub That Cleanses Your Eyelids OCuSOFT Lid Scrub Foam Plus $15 | Amazon see on amazon This foam cleanser is formulated just for your eyelids. It's formulated with gentle ingredients to remove dirt, makeup, and even adhesive from false eyelashes with just a few wipes. Reviewers love this spray to treat everything from dry, flaky skin to clogged pores on their eyelids. Other reviewers love how the foam feels refreshing while it goes to work.

14. A Wand Massager That Has Over 1,000 Positive Reviews LuLu 7+ Personal Wand Massager $38 | Amazon see on amazon This little wand massager features a super powerful battery that lasts for up to three hours before it needs a recharge. This massager also features five speeds and 20 vibration motions so you can adjust your massage to your preferences. Plus, the soft silicone cover is gentle on your skin as the massager works its magic — it's great for the arches of your feet, the back of your neck, and anywhere you need a little relief.

15. A Luxe Massage Oil With All-Natural Ingredients New York Biology Ylang Ylang and Ginger Massage Oil $15 | Amazon see on amazon This rich massage oil is infused with ylang ylang and ginger to help release tense muscles. This formula is paraben- and sulfate-free, and all ingredients are eco-friendly and cruelty-free. Reviewers swear by this oil to help relieve pain in knees, ankles, and joints. Some reviewers even insist their arthritis is pretty much non-existent after using this aromatic oil regularly.

16. A Roller Stick That Increases Circulation IDSON Muscle Roller Stick $11 | Amazon see on amazon You can forget about aching muscles with this massage roller stick. It's made from thermoplastic rubber that has just enough give to roll over your muscles without damaging your skin. The ergonomic handles make it easy to roll out your muscles right after a workout or long day on your feet to prevent soreness and stiffness while increasing blood circulation. Reviewers insist this roller is pretty much a must-have for anyone struggling with regular aches and pains.

17. A Weighted Blanket That Helps You Get A Good Night's Sleep ZZZhen Weighted Blanket $14 | Amazon see on amazon This weighted blanket feels like being wrapped in a hug while you sleep. The cover is made from soft, organic Egyptian cotton and the weighted insert is filled with glass beads. Plus, the insert is attached to the cover and the beads are evenly distributed throughout the blanket. When you wrap up in this blanket, the beads add a comforting weight that will help curb anxiousness or insomnia.

18. An Under-Eye Mask That's Made Of Gold BrightJungle Under Eye Collagen Patch $15 | Amazon see on amazon These under-eye masks are pure gold — literally. They're made from 24-karat gold, which is known to remove impurities from the skin. They also feature collagen to help new skin cells turn over and hyaluronic acid to boost hydration. Reviewers swear by these patches, writing that not only do they make their skin super soft, but they actually work to erase dark circles and puffiness.

19. A Head Massager That Won't Get Tangled In Your Hair LiBa Scalp Massager Tool (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon see on amazon This gentle head massager helps you relax without getting knotted up in your hair. It features curved wires that cradle your head while gently putting pressure on areas of your scalp that tend to hold tension, like your forehead, temples, and the base of your neck. The little beads at the tips prevent this massager from getting caught in your hair. Even better? This pack comes with two massagers so you can share one with a friend.

20. An Epsom Salt Soak That's Unscented Epsoak Epsom Salt Soak (19 lbs) $27 | Amazon see on amazon If you're not into flowery-scented bath products, this epsom salt soak is ridiculously relaxing without smelling like a garden. It's completely unscented, and the high-quality epsom salt dissolves quickly so you can hop in the bath right away. It helps to ease tension in your muscles while leaving your skin buttery soft. It can even help clear our pores and flush out toxins from your skin.

21. A Lip Mask That Tastes Like Fresh Berries Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask In Berry $14 | Amazon see on amazon You'll never have dry lips again with this berry-flavored lip mask. It works similarly to a face mask — just apply it generously, go to sleep, and wash it off in the morning. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid to seal in moisture, along with a rich blend of Vitamin C and antioxidants to nourish the fragile skin on your lips. Reviewers say that it feels just as amazing as it tastes.

22. A Foot Pad That You Can Use In Any Shoe Walkzies Metatarsal Pads $16 | Amazon see on amazon Not only are these foot pads super squishy, but they actually help to separate and align your toes to prevent any pain. These are some of the only foot pads out there that have a small ridge in the center to guide your foot into the most comfortable position. The ridge also prevents your feet from sliding when you're wearing heels. Plus, they're so easy to place in your shoes: just stick them to the bottom and you're done.

23. A Spot Treatment That Banishes Stubborn Pimples Acne Pimple Master Patch (72 Dots) $12 | Amazon see on amazon Almost 2,000 reviewers insist that these acne patches are the absolute best when it comes to dealing with stubborn pimples. The key is in the ingredients — each patch is basically a clear bandage that keeps your pimple clean, while the hydrocolloid acts as a balm to reduce irritation and absorb pus. Some reviewers even saw their pimples clear up within 24 hours of using these patches.

24. A Mat That Helps Loosen Up Your Muscles LYAPKO Acupuncture Mat $74 | Amazon see on amazon This acupressure mat can be used for everything from relieving chronic foot pain to rolling out your back. Here's how it works: As you lay or sit on the mat, the tiny plastic nubs press into trigger points to increase blood circulation and release muscle pain. Reviewers write that this mat has helped with everything from increased metabolism, improved mood, to hormonal balance.

25. The Pillowcases That Are Good For Your Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon see on amazon Not only are these satin pillowcases extremely soft, but they're actually good for your hair and skin, too. The satin is so smooth that it prevents your hair from getting frizzy while you sleep. Plus, these pillowcases also keep your skin cool while you sleep so you wake up feeling refreshed (and without those marks on your face some other brands can leave). Plus, at only 10 bucks for two pillowcases, they're a total steal.

26. A Peel That Slowly Removes The Dead Skin From Your Feet Dermora Foot Peel Mask $21 | Amazon see on amazon Reviewers swear this foot peel is even more luxurious than a pedicure at the spa. To use, wear the booties that contain this blend of aloe vera, lavender, and papaya extract over your feet and let it dry. After a few days, the skin will be begin to shed off on your feet — including cracked calluses or extremely dry patches. It's fun to peel, and afterwards your feet will be as soft as a baby's.

26. A Peel That Slowly Removes The Dead Skin From Your Feet Aculief Wearable Acupressure Band $20 | Amazon see on amazon This plastic clip doesn't look like much at first glance, but for reviewers with chronic headaches, it's a must-have. It works by gently applying pressure to the trigger point between your thumb and forefinger, which is an point on your body that's related to tension headaches. Reviewer swear this clip is an all-natural solution for relieving headaches and increasing overall energy.

28. An Ice Pack That Can Hang On Your Neck Arctic Flex Neck Ice Pack $16 | Amazon see on amazon This contoured neck pad is big enough to hang over your neck, yet small enough to still fit in your freezer. It's packed with temperature-controlled gel that easily freezes and stays cold for up to 30 minutes — even during the hottest days. You can use this freezer pad for everything from long hikes in the sun to lounging on the couch when you're feeling ill.

29. A Cream That Heals Dry, Cracked Hands O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream (2-Pack) $22 | Amazon see on amazon If you struggle with super dry hands, this rich hand cream is a miracle-worker. Just apply it after washing your hands to create a thick barrier that seals in moisture while protecting your skin from the environment so your skin can heal. Reviewers rave about how luxe this cream feels and smells when applying it, and can't believe how quickly it clears up dry skin.

30. A Neck And Shoulder Massager You Can Use Solo Gideon Neck and Shoulder Therapeutic Self-Massager $15 | Amazon see on amazon This neck and shoulder massager is the perfect solution for painful, sore muscles. And the best part? You can totally use it on your own. Just hook the massage over your neck and let the dual silicone balls roll out your muscle tissue and relieve pain. Plus, you can even use the knobs to adjust the pressure so you can give yourself the perfect massage every time.

31. These Toeless Socks That Are Lined With Gel ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon see on amazon These toeless socks feel so amazing on dry feet that reviewers say they're nothing short of "miraculous." They're made with soft, breathable cotton so you feet won't get too hot overnight while they go to work. The inside is literally lined with hydrating gel to help heal cracks and callouses. For an added moisture boost, some reviewers also use their favorite lotion before slipping on these socks.

32. A Twistable Pillow That You Can Take On-The-Go Huzi Infinity Pillow $40 | Amazon see on amazon Forget those traditional pillows for your next long trip and get yourself this infinity travel pillow instead. The cover is made from a bamboo and microfiber blend that's both soft and antimicrobial. Plus, the pillow itself is completely customizable — twist it, wear it, bunch it up any way you like — so you can finally get some real rest on that long plane ride home.

33. A Gel Pillow That's Hypoallergenic DreamNorth Premium Gel Pillows (2-Pack) $35 | Amazon see on amazon Reviewers write that this gel-infused pillow has just the right support for your head and neck without all the feathers and fluff. It's filled with a hypoallergenic fiber fill, and the gel inside conforms to the shape of your head to cradle you as you sleep. The cover itself is made from a lightweight, breathable cotton so you won't overheat, and it's also completely machine-washable.

34. A Massage Tool That Fits In Your Palm Health And Yoga Palm Urchin Massage Tool $12 | Amazon see on amazon This little massager tool works out kinks and knots — and it fits in the palm of your hand. It features four legs with knobs that are perfectly angled to put pressure on multiple contact points at the same time. It's also made of tough plastic that's easy to wipe down and won't stain over time.

35. A Coloring Book That Helps You Zen Out The Mindfulness Coloring Book $6 | Amazon see on amazon Color your way out of a stressful day with this mindfulness coloring book. It features 70 intricate designs ranging from soothing ocean waves to detailed flower patterns for you to color in whenever you need to take a breather. Plus, it's pocket-sized so you can slip it into your purse or carry-on with some travel-sized colored pencils. You can literally de-stress anywhere.