It's Not Even Worth Having Amazon Prime If You're Not Buying These 68 Clever Products

1 The Universal Tablet Stand That's Fully Adjustable Lynktec Adjustable Tablet Stand $40 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to work with any tablet between 6 and 10 inches wide, the Lynktec adjustable tablet stand can be rotated and tilted 360-degrees so you always have the optimal viewing angle. The lightweight design easily folds flat so it can fit into any backpack for easy transportation, and the sturdy aluminum design coupled with its non-skid base keep it secure on any flat surface.

2 A Belt That Holds Your Pants Up Without Needing A Buckle FreeBelts Buckle-Free Belt $26 Amazon See on Amazon The FreeBelts buckle-free belt is a comfortable elastic belt that doesn't need a buckle to hold your pants up. Without the buckle, you no longer need to adjust the waist of your pants since the elastic moves with you, and the low profile means this belt looks great with any outfit.

3 The Tool That Lets You Carry Multiple Heavy Shopping Bags With Ease Grocery Gripps Shopping Bag Carrier $13 Amazon See on Amazon Compact enough to slip in any purse or backpack, the Grocery Gripps shopping bag carrier ergonomically bundles your bags together so you can easily carry multiple heavy loads at the same time. The looped handle allows you to use this carrier hands-free so you can still text or use your keys, and it's designed to be able to hold hundreds of pounds.

4 A Fryer That Delivers Crispy Foods Without Having To Use Oil Gourmia Air Fryer $70 Amazon See on Amazon Want crispy French fries and chicken fingers without the worry of burning yourself with hot oil? This 4.5-quart air fryer does just that — all while cooking food 30 percent faster than it would take in an oven. It has removable parts that are also dishwasher-safe, and the air circulation ensures everything is evenly cooked. You can even use it to bake muffins or pastries.

6 A Makeup Primer That Hydrates While It Evens Out Your Skin Tone Lunar Glow Makeup Primer $10 Amazon See on Amazon Made without any parabens, mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, or drying alcohols, the Lunar Glow makeup primer is a water-based primer that helps even out your skin tone before applying makeup. It also helps moisturize your skin so you're not left with any unwanted flakes beneath your foundation, and the combination of vitamin C plus hyaluronic acid even help fight blemishes.

8 A Softening Balm That You Can Use All Over Your Body Honest Beauty Magic Balm $13 Amazon See on Amazon Made with a blend of organic fruit and botanical oils, the Honest Beauty magic balm is great for highlighting cheekbones naturally, taming frizzy hair, or just for adding a quick dose of hydration on irritated skin. There are no parabens, silicones, or synthetic fragrances in this balm, and one Amazon reviewer raved that it's great for "some extra conditioning without feeling greasy or heavy."

9 The Pillow Designed For Use While Taking A Bath Soothing Company Bath Pillow $27 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the 3-D mesh fabric dry easily and quickly, but the Soothing Company bath pillow has six suction cups that keep it firmly attached to your bathtub while you relax. Mold- and mildew-resistant, this pillow has a hook so you can easily hang it to dry when it's not being used, and it even contours to the shape of your back and spine for added comfort.

10 A Handy Device That Lets You Control Your TV With Alexa Amazon Fire TV Cube $70 Amazon See on Amazon With eight microphones and far-field voice recognition, and the Amazon fire TV cube can hear you from across the room — allowing you to search, play, pause, fast forward, and more without the touch of any button. You can even check the weather, listen to the news or dim your lights, and you're also able to stream 4K ultra HD up to 60 frames per second.

11 The Phone And Tablet Holder That Lets You Attach It To Almost Any Glass Surface AIRSTIK Selfie Phone Holder $15 Amazon See on Amazon Able to hold up to 2 pounds, the AIRSTIK selfie phone holder is made from strong polycarbonate and can be attached to almost any mirror, window or glass surface so that you can chat hands-free, or simply take the perfect selfie. There are no tools required, and the holder is also reusable since a quick wipe with a damp cloth will renew its suction strength.

12 An Eco-Friendly Pencil That You Can Plant And Grow Into A Tree Sprout Plantable Graphite Pencils (5 Pack) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these pencils 100 percent eco-friendly as well as lead-free, but the Sprout plantable graphite pencils are tipped with seed capsules that allow you to plant and grow them into things like lemon basil or flax. A great gift for people of all ages, once you've planted these pencils the first stalks of your new plant should appear between one and four weeks.

13 The Aromatherapeutic Balm That Helps You Relax Scentered Aromatherapy Balm Stick $25 Amazon See on Amazon Made with a blend of chamomile, mandarin, rosemary, and sweet Brazilian orange, all you have to do is apply the Scentered aromatherapy balm stick to the pulse points on your wrist and neck to help relax after a long day. Unlike other balms this one does not feel greasy once applied, and it is also free from gluten as well as any drying alcohols.

14 A Slim Water Bottle With A Built-In Juice Press Pressa Bottle With Protective Sleeve $30 Amazon See on Amazon The Pressa bottle isn't just for water — it can press your favorite fruits into juice right in the cup. The slim design can hold up to 24 ounces of water, as well as fit into most vehicle cup holders. You can refill and re-press your favorite fruits into this bottle multiple times throughout the day without needing to wash it, and the silicone sleeve helps protect it from damage.

15 The Kit That Lets You Make Fun Pancake Shapes And Designs Whiskware Pancake Art Kit $25 Amazon See on Amazon A fun gift for people of all ages, the Whiskware pancake art kit comes with two batter mixers, a BlenderBall whisk, plus two pancake shapers so that you can easily make fun designs with your morning breakfast. The pancake shapers are made from heat-resistant silicone so you won't have to worry about them melting on your stove, and you can also use the batter mixers to create smooth batters for crepes, waffles, and more.

16 A Notebook That's Reusable And Uploads Your Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Notebook $17 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can the Rocketbook smart notebook be used over and over, but the free downloadable app also lets you upload your notes to Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Slack, iCloud, and more. This notebook will work with any Pilot Frixion pen (one is included), and all it takes is a damp cloth for you to wipe your pages clean.

17 The Teas That Require Zero Leaves For A Quality Cup Tea Drops Instant Pressed Teas $9 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas traditional tea relies on a wasteful tea bag that can accidentally leak leaves into your beverage, the Tea Drops instant pressed teas require zero bags, and dissolves quickly in hot water so all you're left with is a quality cup of tea — no leaves in sight. Certified USDA organic, one Amazon reviewer noted that she enjoys the "little bit of cane sugar for sweetness" that these drops have.

18 An Outlet That Can Be Controlled Using Wi-Fi And Bluetooth Currant Wi-Fi Smart Outlet $60 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does its Wi-fi and Bluetooth compatibility let you control it from anywhere in the world, but the Currant wi-fi smart outlet also features advanced energy monitoring that breaks down your energy consumption by day, month, year, or even hour. Each outlet has two plugs — so you're not limited to only plugging in one device — and you can also switch the way the rear plate is facing to help keep your cables organized.

19 The Silicone Mitts That Let You Comfortably Handle The Hottest Food GEEKHOM Silicone Oven Mitts $14 Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent BPA-free silicone, these oven mitts feature dual-layer protection in the form of an outer silicone glove paired with an inner heat-resistant layer of cotton. These waterproof mitts protect your hands and wrists from high temperatures (over 600 degrees Fahrenheit), and the textured exterior helps ensure they're also non-slip so you can confidently handle utensils, meats, and more.

20 A Baking Pan That Gives Every Brownie A Crunchy Edge Baker's Edge Brownie Pan $36 Amazon See on Amazon The best part of any brownie is the edge that forms along the pan, which is why the Baker's Edge brownie pan is designed to give every brownie that same chewy wall. It's able to fit a full box of brownie mix without any adjustments, and this pan is coated in non-stick so that your baked goods won't stick to it, and the heavy-gauge aluminum construction is exceptionally durable.

21 The Set Of Makeup Brushes That Are Flexible For Accurate Application USpicy Makeup Brush Set $20 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they made with premium and soft synthetic fibers, but the handles in the USpicy makeup brush set can also bend up to 90 degrees, allowing for increased stability and accuracy when applying makeup. Great for beginners and professionals alike, this brush set can be used with makeup of all kinds, including concealers, foundations, powders, eyeshadows, blushes, and more.

22 An Aerator That Makes Your Cheap Wine Taste Expensive Vintorio Wine Aerator $21 Amazon See on Amazon This wine aerator is meant to be used in conjunction with a decanter — meaning it really ups the quality, taste, and body of any affordable bottle. One reviewer writes: "This aerator works beyond what I expected. My old one was satisfactory but I had no idea that this new one would do an even better job. Love it."

23 The Device That Gently Cleans Your Jewelry, Eyeglasses, And More Magnasonic Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner $27 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of forcing you to scrub away using potentially harmful chemicals, the Magnasonic ultrasonic jewelry cleaner only needs water to gently clean away dirt and grime from your jewelry, eyeglasses, watches, and more. It only takes a few minutes to take your belongings from dull to shining, and there are five different cleaning cycles to choose from.

24 An Electric Indoor Grill That Produces Very Little Smoke Hamilton Beach Indoor Grill $70 Amazon See on Amazon Now you can grill in the winter — or in your balcony-free apartment — with the Hamilton Beach Indoor Grill. It cooks things like kebabs, proteins, and vegetables to perfection, and the clear window lets you see how the food is looking. It comes with an adjustable dial for the perfect temperature every time, and is large enough to feed over six people at once.

25 The LCD Writing Board That's Great For People Of All Ages Boogie Board Writing Tablet $25 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're compiling a grocery list or just looking to doodle, the Boogie Board writing tablet is a lightweight LCD writing screen that can be erased and reused over and over. Great for kids, students, moms, or practically anyone, this tablet helps you save money on paper — and whatever you write will stay on the tablet until you choose to erase it.

27 The Suspenders That Keep Your Sheets From Falling Off Your Mattress BSLINO Bed Sheet Suspenders $9 Amazon See on Amazon If you always find your fitted or flat sheets riding up on your mattress, try the BSLINO bed sheet suspenders. These adjustable straps keep your sheets secure and fitted to your mattress, although you can also use them to secure tablecloths, iron board covers, and more. Each package comes with four suspenders, and they're also great for eliminating wrinkles without using an iron.

28 An LED Lamp With An Adjustable And Flexible Neck Etekcity LED Desk Lamp $17 Amazon See on Amazon Because it has a flexible neck, you can bend and twist the Etekcity LED desk lamp so that you always have the best lighting angle. The colored base can also be changed to any color featured on the built-in color wheel, and when not plugged into an outlet, this touch-control lamp can wirelessly operate for up to six hours.

30 The Spray That Cleans Your Yoga Mat Without Leaving Any Residues Asutra Yoga Mat Cleaner $11 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas other cleaners can leave your yoga mat feeling sticky, the Asutra yoga mat cleaner is formulated not to leave any greasy residues once you're done cleaning. Non-toxic and eco-friendly, this cleaner has a gentle scent that's derived from organic lavender essential oil, and it's also safe for people with sensitive skin.

31 A Chic Lamp Made From Real Himalayan Salt LEVOIT Himalayan Salt Lamp $13 Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent real Himalayan salt, the LEVOIT Himalayan salt lamp is a great way to set a relaxing mood in any home. The dimmer button allows you to adjust the brightness, and the power cable is 5.3 feet long, so you can easily enjoy this lamp practically anywhere. One Amazon reviewer even raved that the stainless steel base is "sturdy" and that overall, the lamp is "nice and heavy."

33 The Cleansing Balm Made With Vitamin E And Hot Spring Water Banila Cleansing Balm $17 Amazon See on Amazon Made with hot spring water, vitamins E and C, as well as bamboo extract, the Banila cleansing balm is great for removing makeup, dirt, dead skin, and other impurities from your complexion. Unlike other cleansing balms, this one will not interfere with your skin's natural moisture balance, and many Amazon reviewers noted how it's great for dry skin.

34 A Memory Foam Pillow That Won't Leave You Overheated Ghostbed Memory Foam Pillow $85 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the increased airflow in the Ghostbed memory foam pillow keep you from overheating, but unlike other pillows, this one adapts to your body's temperature throughout the night so you won't wake up sweating. And if you do, the moisture-wicking fabric will at least keep you feeling dry — plus, the cover is ultra-plush to the touch.

36 A White Noise Machine With 20 Different Sounds To Choose From LectroFan White Noise Machine $50 Amazon See on Amazon With 10 different fan sounds and another 10 ambient noises to choose from, the LectroFan white noise machine is a great way to mask disruptive noises while you try to sleep. This product can be powered by both USB or plugging it in, and it has a built-in sleep timer — so you don't have to leave it running all night long.

37 The Organic Shampoo Made With Natural Soap Berries Nature Sustained Soapberry Shampoo $24 Amazon See on Amazon Made with organic soapberries from Thailand, the Nature Sustained soapberry shampoo has zero preservatives, parabens, sulfates, or synthetic fragrances. Ideal for anyone with a sensitive scalp, this shampoo will not eliminate the good bacteria on your skin, and it's also pH balanced as well as hypoallergenic. As the brand says, it's like kombucha for your hair — and helps get rid of dandruff.

38 An LED Shower Head That Saves You Money On Utilites YUUVE Handheld LED Shower Head $27 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it use up to 35 percent less water than you'd normally use in the shower, but the YUUVE handheld LED shower head is also incredibly easy to install — simply unscrew your old shower head, then screw this one on in its place. The LED colors in this shower head change depending on how hot or cold the water temperature is, and the double-mineral filtration system even removes impurities like chlorine and fluoride.

39 The Shaker Bottle That Blends A Smooth Shake In Under 30 Seconds InstaShaker Protein Shaker Bottle $45 Amazon See on Amazon Traditional shaker bottles always wind up with at least some protein stuck to the bottom, but the InstaShaker protein shaker bottle solves this problem by blending your shake for you in less than 30 seconds. This electric shaker bottle has a motor built right in to help break up any clumps that might form, and it also comes with a USB charging cable so you don't have to rely on using batteries.

41 The Lightbulb That Helps You Peacefully Fall Asleep Lighting Science Goodnight Sleep Bulb $16 Amazon See on Amazon Since it emits fewer blue light waves (the kind that keep you awake during the day), the Lighting Science goodnight sleep bulb supports your body's natural melatonin production, making it an easy way to improve your quality of sleep. Each bulb is rated to last up to 22 years — and since it only uses 8.5 watts of energy it can also help you save money over time.

42 A Card Game For Fans Of Exploding Kittens, Goats, Laser Beams, And More Exploding Kittens LLC Card Game $20 Amazon See on Amazon Made for anywhere between two and five players, each person takes turns drawing cards from the Exploding Kittens LLC card game until one of them draws the Exploding Kitten card. Players can avoid "exploding" by using cards featuring goats, enchiladas, kittens, and more to block moves, and with a second deck up to nine people can play — think of it like a wild version of Uno.

44 A Fillable Keychain Designed Like A Fun Sriracha Bottle Sriracha2Go Keychain (2 Pack) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Sure it's designed as a sriracha bottle, but you can put ketchup, mustard, hot sauce, or anything else inside the Sriracha2Go keychain as well. Each order comes with two empty, fillable keychains (one bottle holds 1.69 ounces whereas the other can hold up to 1-ounce) designed to fit in both your purse and pocket, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "it was just the legal size to put in the quart ziplock in my carry-on" while flying.

45 The Keychain Flashlight That's Completely Waterproof CIVICTOR Mini Keychain Flashlight $26 Amazon See on Amazon With two LED lighting modes to choose from (regular flashlight LED and blacklight UV), the CIVICTOR mini keychain flashlight is small but mighty — and it can run for up to 36 hours without needing to be recharged. This flashlight is so waterproof, you can even submerge it in water, and the aircraft-grade aluminum shell outside is scratch-resistant.

47 The Water Bottle That Collapses For Easy Storage Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle $25 Amazon See on Amazon Able to hold up to 22 ounces of liquid, the Nomader collapsible water bottle rolls up when its empty, so you can easily store it whether you're on-the-go or relaxing at home. The silicone body is shatter-proof, so you won't have to worry about any accidental cracks or breakage, and the sealing twist cap is also leak-proof.

48 A Handy Tool That Can Mince And Chop Your Garlic With Ease Chef'n Garlic Chopper $14 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it prevent that garlic smell from latching onto your hands, but the way you roll the Chef'n garlic chopper determines how chopped your garlic comes out: more rolling results in a mince, and less results in a more coarse result. The compact design takes up very little space no matter how large or small the kitchen, and many Amazon reviewers noted how sturdy the construction is.

49 The Food Chopper Made With Rust-Resistant Blades Brieftons Food Chopper $17 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are the blades made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but the Brieftons food chopper also comes with an extra mixing blade so that you can easily blend your ingredients as well as chop them. Able to hold up to 4 cups of ingredients, this hand-pull chopper is so powerful that it can easily handle nuts, veggies, pesto, hummus, onions, guacamole, and more — all while being completely BPA-free.

50 A Carrying Bag Designed To Fit Yoga Mats of All Shapes And Sizes Jambala Yoga Mat Bag $20 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit your yoga mat no matter how big or how small, the Jambala yoga mat bag also has four convenient pockets where you can organize your workout gear or store your phone and keys. The shoulder strap is adjustable so that this bag won't wind up knocking against your knees while you walk, and each order comes wit ha free pair of grip yoga socks.

51 The Duffel Bag With A Built-In Compartment For Your Shoes MOSISO Duffel Bag $26 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it have its own built-in shoe compartment, but the MOSISO duffel bag is also water-resistant so that your belongings stay high and dry in the rain. There are multiple pockets that allow you to keep your items organized, and the shoe compartment is ventilated to prevent musty odors from developing.

53 The Face Mask Made With Real 24-Karat Gold Majestic Pure Gold Facial Mask $22 Amazon See on Amazon Vitamin E helps leave your skin feeling moist and soft, while the 24-karat gold flakes in the Majestic Pure gold facial mask leave your complexion looking bright. Safe for all skin types and never tested on animals, this mask can also be used while you sleep for a more potent dose of hydration, and one Amazon reviewer even noted how "it provides noticeable results in a short period of time!"

54 A Set Of Packing Cubes That Are Resistant To Tears BAGAIL Compression Packing Cubes $22 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the durable nylon design tear-resistant, but each of the BAGAIL compression packing cubes has a mesh top-panel that allows you to easily see what is in each cube without having to unpack. Able to fit most airline carry-on suitcases as well as duffel bags, each order comes with four cubes: two extra-large, and two medium ones.

55 The Classic Video Game System That Comes With 21 Games Nintendo Super NES Classic $80 Amazon See on Amazon From Super Mario Kart to Street Fighter II, the Nintendo Super NES classic comes pre-loaded with 21 games that people of all ages can enjoy. Each console also comes with two controllers, and the HDMI port in the back is compatible with current televisions so you won't have to worry about plugging-in any RCA cables in the event your television no longer has them.

56 An Extension Cable That Can Hold Its Coil Around Objects Quirky Extension Cord $13 Amazon See on Amazon Great for workshops, garages, DIY projects, and more, the Quirky extension cord is 6 feet long with three outlets — but the last 18 inches can be coiled around objects so it fits wherever you need it to. One Amazon reviewer even noted that "these cords are the perfect gift for older people as it allows access without bending down."

57 The Sports Bra With A Handy Built-In Pocket Snailify Sports Bra With Pocket $16 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of carrying around your phone while you exercise, slip it into the Snailify sports bra with pocket. This sports bra has a concealed back pocket with access holes so that you can run a headphone cable through it without any complicated tangling, and the inner pads are soft (but also removable if you prefer not to wear them).

59 The Lace Bands That Help Keep Your Thighs From Chafing Together Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands $19 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of relying on greasy balms to prevent chafing, try the Bandelettes anti-chafing thigh bands. Made from stretchy lace that looks great under both dresses and skirts, these bands are a chemical-free way to prevent your legs from chafing in the hot summer months, or even as just a cute fashion statement.

60 A Weighted Bookmark That Can Hold Your Entire Book Open Superior Essentials Weighted Bookmark $13 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of bending the pages backwards to get your book to lay flat, try the Superior Essentials weighted bookmark. This durable rubber bookmark is heavy enough that it will hold almost any book open, and the textured bottom prevents it from slipping down the pages. It's waterproof and washable, too.

61 The Quick-Chilling Container That Won't Dilute Your Beverages HyperChiller Beverage Cooler $30 Amazon See on Amazon Adding ice cubes will water your coffee and wine down, but the HyperChiller beverage cooler will chill your beverages almost instantly. Able to chill hot coffee by up to 130 degrees in less than 60 seconds, this cooler can hold up to 12.5 ounces of liquid, and it's also designed to be able to fit underneath most full-size single-cup coffee brewers.

62 A Handy Tool That Winds Up Your Mac Charger For You The Side Winder Macbook Charger Winder $29 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it allow you to wrap up your charger in less than five seconds, but The Side Winder Macbook charger winder has a circular, covered design that prevents kinks in your cable while protecting it from damage. The sleek design easily fits into most pockets or backpacks, and each winder can hold anywhere between 1 and 12 feet of cable.

63 The Cleaner That Works On All Types Of Screens WHOOSH Screen Cleaner $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're cleaning your phone or your television, the WHOOSH screen cleaner is non-toxic, odorless, and able to clean, polish, and protect any and all types of screens. Each order comes with an anti-microbial microfiber cloth as well as the cleaning solution, and it's even safe to use on glasses and plastic as well.

64 A Heel Accessory That Prevents Them From Sinking Into The Ground GoGo Heel Protectors $10 Amazon See on Amazon Great for walking on grass, gravel, and other loose or porous surfaces, the GoGo Heel protectors fit right over your spiked heels to prevent you from sinking into the ground. The bottom is reinforced with extra layers so that they won't warp under pressure, and since they add width to the base of the heel it becomes noticeably easier to maintain your balance while walking.

65 The Stand For Your Tablet And iPhone That Lets You Text With One Hand PopSockets Collapsible Grip Stand $10 Amazon See on Amazon Compatible with smartphones as well as tablets, the PopSockets collapsible grip stand allows you to text with one hand, or you can even use it to prop up your devices while watching videos. The included adhesive is reusable and re-positionable in case you ever change your mind on where you placed the stand, and each order also comes with an adhesive disc so that it's still usable on phones with glass backs (like the iPhone 8, 8+, and more).

66 An Exfoliating Scrub Made With 100 Percent Organic Coconut Oil Kopari Beauty Coconut Crush Scrub $38 Amazon See on Amazon Made with 100 percent organic coconut oil, vitamin E, and other antioxidants, the Kopari Beauty coconut crush scrub is great for exfoliating away dead skin cells to leave your skin looking fresh and glowing. Made without any sulfates, or parabens, you can use this scrub on your face to minimize the appearance of pores, or even all over your body to help out with dark spots.

67 The Beauty Roller That Helps Combat Tired, Puffy Eyes Rosejoice Pink Quartz Roller $16 Amazon See on Amazon If you keep it in the refrigerator, you can use it to cool down after a hot day, or simply use the Rosejoice pink quartz roller to combat inflammation — especially underneath the eyes. Unlike other beauty rollers, this one has two roller heads: one bigger one for large areas like your cheeks, and a second, smaller one for tighter spaces around your eyes.