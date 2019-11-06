Is Tom Dead In 'Last Christmas'? This Theory Will Break Your Heart

Ghosts certainly seem like more of a Halloween thing, but weirdly enough, they actually appear quite a lot in classic Christmas stories. And now, some movie fans think that the upcoming holiday movie Last Christmas may be adding to the creepy tradition. After the first trailer for the festive new Emilia Clarke movie dropped, a lot of viewers picked up on some weirdness surrounding Henry Golding's character Tom. Now the big question fans have about the movie is if Tom is dead in Last Christmas.

In Last Christmas, Emilia Clarke stars as Kate, a down-on-her-luck woman working as an elf at a Christmas store, who sparks a romance with a kind and supportive stranger named Tom (Henry Golding). The trailer for the movie feels like your run-of-the-mill, cookie-cutter Christmas love story on first glance, but watching closer seems to reveal something strange about Tom. He only ever appears in scenes with Kate, and is never shown talking to anybody else. On top of that, he seems solely devoted to helping her out, even though he just randomly bumped into her on the street. Things get weirder when Kate points out that Tom seems to randomly disappear and then suddenly reappear in her life.

The final piece of the puzzle comes when Kate reveals she recently had a near-death experience that landed her in the hospital. Adding up all these moments, viewers have come up with the theory that Tom was the person who saved Kate's life when he was alive, and now he is a spirit hoping to help her make the most of the life that he gave to her.

That's right — Last Christmas could very well be a hyper-literal interpretation of the 1984 Wham! song of the same name, in which George Michael sings "Last Christmas, I gave you my heart, but the very next day you gave it away." If the movie is going in this literal route, Tom may have been a heart donor that ended up saving Kate's life when she was in need of a transplant. He literally gave her his heart, and she's figuratively "throwing it away" by not living her life to its fullest potential.

Honestly, the theory sounds pretty convincing, even if it would make the movie an almost laughably literal interpretation of the song "Last Christmas." But director Paul Feig has actually categorically denied that this theory is true. He told RadioTimes.com that Tom is indeed alive in the film and said that viewers are totally overthinking the plot:

Anything anybody thinks they know about this movie is not correct. It makes me laugh because it’s this romantic comedy and then everyone is treating it like it’s The Matrix. It’s just a lovely Christmas movie!

Then again, Feig would not just come out and spoil his entire movie if people happened to guess the twist, now would he? It really is hard to deny how convincing the Tom theory is after watching that trailer and putting it together with the song that inspired the movie, so maybe Feig was just trying to protect the twist for fans who want to be surprised. Whatever the case, the only way to be sure if this theory is true or not will be to see Last Christmas when it flies into theaters on Nov. 8.