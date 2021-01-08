The holiday season was a significant time for entertainment news. Wonder Woman 1984, Soul, and Bridgerton dominated Christmas weekend, and Cobra Kai, Doctor Who, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina took over New Year's Day. But perhaps the biggest story concerned a show that's been out of production for years: The Office, which moved from Netflix to Peacock on Jan. 1, 2021. The show's arrival to its new home, which included the release of never-before-seen footage, has fans wondering: Is The Office getting a reunion on Peacock? According to the show's creator, it could happen.

A series that's been off the air for almost a decade moving steaming homes might not seem like a big deal. But the show's move from Netflix represented more than just one show switching platforms. Just over a year ago, in October 2019, The Office was Netflix's most-watched show, followed by series like Friends, Parks & Rec, and Grey's Anatomy. Fast forward to 2021, and only Grey's remains on Netflix; the other shows have also found new streaming platforms to live on. That means viewers have to subscribe to multiple streaming services to watch the same content they used to get all in one place.

But there are upsides to shows like The Office migrating to Peacock, which NBC owns. Since NBC originally produced The Office and wants to promote having all nine seasons on its streamer, it's far more likely to consider doing a reunion special — or even create new episodes.

At least, that's how The Office creator Greg Daniels sees it. Speaking to E! News, Daniels admitted there's no plan at the moment to do a special, but it could happen:

I think it's probably more likely now that the show is on Peacock, but no plans right now certainly. People are more open to it now, it seems. The issue is — what is left to be said about the characters?

There's precedent to doing a reunion like this. HBO Max has already done one, bringing together the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to celebrate that show's arrival to its library. There's another reunion planned eventually for Friends, too. But those are cast reunion specials, not new episodes. Daniels said he has discussed a cast reunion, but other ideas are being bounced around too:

The weird thing about that is when we ended it, we jumped forward a year, and a lot of them aren't working there anymore. It would be fun to find some lost episodes and shoot them as if they were back in 2010 or something.

It all sounds promising, though fans will just have to wait and see if anything pans out. Until then, all nine seasons of The Office are currently streaming on Peacock.