Taylor Swift's new track is filled with so much grief, yet beauty. Honestly, I can't help but ask, is Taylor Swift's "The Archer" about Joe Alwyn? Upon further investigation, I think it's about someone even closer to her.

On July 23, Swift gifted her fans a new track from her forthcoming album Lover. The song is called "The Archer" and it's incredibly emotional. So much so, it's going to be the fifth song on the album. If you didn't know, Swift has a tendency (which has now become a tradition) to put her most vulnerable and emotional track as the fifth song on her new records.

The new track is filled with poignant, pained lyrics that on first listen sound like Swift is talking about heartache from a past (or maybe current) lover.

The chorus is as follows:

"I've been the archer, I've been the prey

Who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay?"

Sounds like love gone awry to me. And, honestly it's no secret that Swift's high-profile dating history is always in the headlines. Though, her relationship with current boyfriend Joe Alwyn is kinda hard to keep track of because they keeping it that way. Super private. So, could the lyrics be about Alwyn? Well, there just isn't enough to support that theory. However, taking a closer look at the lyrics reveal that she's talking about her own struggles with herself. Didn't see that coming did you?

If you really take a good listen to the lyrics, you'll find that throughout the entire song, Swift is looking inward. When looking back over the lyrics, "I've been the archer, I've been the prey," it seems like Swift could be referring to her many famous feuds, owning up to the fact that some she seemingly started (like claiming Katy Perry stole her dancers in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone) and others she was dragged into (like when Big Machine Records was sold along with the rights to Swift's early music catalog). Lover will be her first album with Republic Records, btw.

Anyway, in verse 2, Swift sings, "But what if I'm alright, right, right, right here?And I cut off my nose just to spite my face. Then I hate my reflection for years and years." That sounds like she is acknowledging the role she's played in many of the public feuds she's been involved in. And, more so, acknowledging that she may not have always responded in the most productive way. None of us are perfect and I think that's truly mature of Swift.

It's introspective, mature, and seriously deep. Like, Swifties can barely handle it.

TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

More to come...