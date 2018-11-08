When you first start seeing someone, it's all butterflies and rainbows. You're stalking each other's Instagrams, can't help but bring up their name in casual conversation, and texting non-stop. But when texting gets annoying and you just want to hear their voice, you might wonder if giving them an actual phone call is "too much." Is talking on the phone more serious than texting? It's confusing, but after asking an expert to weigh in on the matter, that nervous feeling you get before hitting "Call" makes a lot more sense.

For some, talking on the phone is a hassle, so they would rather text. For others (like me) it's the opposite. I love talking on the phone, and even if I just need to know a quick detail from my mom about sleeping arrangements for Thanksgiving, I would much rather call her. But everyone is different, and in today's world, texting is easier, quicker, and less personal than calling. At least, that's what James Preece, the UK's top celebrity dating expert and dating coach, tells Elite Daily.

"It's easier to hide behind texts and craft your responses carefully. There's more time to think and you can take more risks," Preece says. "Phone calls are rare as it's something that's only usually done for big important matters. There's nowhere to hide."

So, does that make talking on the phone more serious? Yes! When calling, you can't think out a clever response like you can with texting, so in short, you have less of a filter and you tend to be more genuine. "The very idea of actually 'talking' can seem serious and scary," Preece explains. "You will need to think more carefully and be more creative," Preece said of talking on the phone. "It's so much more intimate than simply texting, so it can make people feel nervous." Why is that? Well, think about it! Talking on the phone means that you're giving more attention to the person on the other end than if you were just texting them. That means your significant other is also giving you more attention, and that's exciting!

Whether you've been dating this person for months now, or you just met, those first few phone calls can be scary. But they don't have to be! Similarly, if you want to grow closer to your partner, talking on the phone is an easy way to do that.

Preece even recommends regular phone calls with your bae to keep the spark alive. "If you are dating someone then you absolutely need to have regular phone calls," he says. "This will allow you to connect on a much deeper level and you'll be able to talk much more openly. You can hear when they pause, when they giggle and when they are excited. You'll stand out from the competition and have more meaningful interactions. Texting still has its place, but phone calls are vital if you want to go the distance."

There's really nothing to be afraid of, and while phone calls might be more serious than texting, that doesn't make them off limits, no matter what stage of your relationship you're in. After you get used to talking on the phone, you'll wonder why it took you so long to get on board in the first place. "In reality, once you break through this barrier and the conversation flows, it's even easier than texting," Preece says.

So just go for it! Talking on the phone is more serious than texting, yes, but it's also still a lot of fun and a great way to keep getting to know someone. Don't be scared to tap their name in your contacts and see what transpires! Chances are, it'll be a good thing.