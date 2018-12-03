Depending on how close you are with your roommate and what your friendship dynamic is like, this conversation could be awkward — but it’s essential. And who knows? Maybe they'll give you the green light to pursue their ex, drama-free. However, one thing's for sure, says Winter, and that's that you should have the conversation before you pursue the ex — whenever possible. “Discussions should have been had long before the romance materialized,” she says. “However, if passion won the best of you — someone needs to break the information to the roommate.”

Winter advises that you talk to the ex to decide who best to talk to your roommate about what happened. “It will feel like an ambush if you both present the information together,” she warns. “Decide who breaks the news, and have a backup plan to handle the emotional fallout.”

If taking this step sounds really intimidating, that’s understandable, but Leckie agrees you really shouldn't skip it. “It’s a matter of respect and treating others as you want to be treated,” she explains. Plus, depending on how it goes, this conversation might be helpful in setting boundaries moving forward, should you start dating the ex. “You don’t want to make your roommate feel awkward or uncomfortable in their own home. You would likely also want to limit the PDA unless of course your roommate is again, 100 percent unaffected by it,” says Leckie. “Be aware though, even if they say they are OK with you dating their ex, they may not be. Pick up on cues by how they react and be compassionate. Don’t just hear what you want to hear,” she cautions.

If you’re still not totally sure what to do about the situation, House offers this last bit of advice: “You also need to be honest and thoughtful about the possible repercussions and outcomes if things go both well and badly,” she says. Leckie says that if you think it's worth it, you should "Do whatever you need to do. If not, then maybe wait until you are no longer living with your roommate or until they have truly gotten out from under, over, and moved on from their ex.”