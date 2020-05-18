I know there's been way too much on everyone's plate to be fully Keeping Up with the Kardashians and their extended family but, um, is Sofia Richie still dating Scott Disick? A new rumor says she might be moving on with a new dude. On May 17, TMZ reported Richie has been "staying at a Malibu mansion over the last [three] days at the beach house owned by a guy... a guy people seem to think Sofia's now dating." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Richie and Disick for comment on the claims but did not hear back in time for publication).

TMZ also snagged a picture of Richie outside with an unidentified guy who reportedly might be her new beau. That being said, the picture in question doesn't appear to be particularly romantic and, even if Richie is staying at a guy's house, there's no telling for sure that the guy is not just a friend or relative.

On May 15, just three days before TMZ's report, E! News reported Richie and Disick are very much still together, with her "supporting him at home" after his reported recent stay in rehab. As recently as March 26, Disick was posting cute selfies of himself and Richie in quarantine together alongside their dog.

Scott Disick/Instagram

Back in February, a source reportedly told E! News that, while "things are OK with them," Richie and Disick "bicker at times." The source reportedly continued, "They make empty threats that it's over and then they get back together. They are comfortable together, so it's easy to say things that you don't mean. They have drama but always end up fine."

OK, now here's where things get relevant: In that same February conversation with E! News, the source also reportedly noted that they wind up fighting because they "spend a lot of time together" and "push each other's buttons" but, when things reach a boiling point, "Sofia will take her stuff and leave for a day or two."

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So maybe the reported stay at a Malibu mansion is just another case of her leaving for a few days?