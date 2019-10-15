Have you ever been tempted, after breaking up with someone, to have just one more hookup for the road? Or two? Or three? If so, you're far from being alone, as Jessica O’Reilly, PhD, host of the @SexWithDrJess Podcast, tells Elite Daily. "Humans naturally crave both comfort and predictability and excitement and novelty. Sex with an ex offers both. You get the thrill of having sex with someone with whom you’re not in a relationship alongside the security of knowing one another intimately," she explains. While that makes sense, is post-breakup sex a good idea? Or should you try and avoid falling back into old patterns and old beds as much as possible?

As it turns out, the answer to that common question is pretty complicated. It all comes down to each party's motivation in continuing a sexual relationship and how emotionally attached they still are, as Nikki Leigh, love and relationships coach and host of Ready for Love Radio, tells Elite Daily. "Some people can still be in one another's lives after a breakup, still be friends and maybe they can still have a close relationship, when and if they aren't dating other people. However, there are other people and this seems to fit the majority, who shouldn't have sex with an ex after a breakup," says Leigh. "They would do better to move on with their lives."

But how can you tell if your situation is one where post-breakup sex is not a big deal? O'Reilly says it's actually not as confsuing it as it may seem. "Have sex with your ex if you want to, the sex is satisfying, [and] you aren’t using sex as a means get back together," she says. Most importantly, she adds, "you feel good about it." Conversely, O'Reilly advises against hooking up again if it doesn't feel right for you, or if there is another agenda like getting back together or keeping tabs on your ex. Definitely don't do it if "you don’t want to!," says O'Reilly.

Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the Breakup BOOST podcast, adds that you should also take some time to think about how you will feel about it and be brutally honest with yourself. "You should take inventory as to how this situation truly makes you feel and decide you want more for yourself instead of continuing to sleep with an ex who no longer wants to be committed to you," she tells Elite Daily. "I find that, in most cases, the person who was broken up with wants to have sex with their ex because they are really struggling with the breakup and since their emotions are all over the place, they often feel as though their ex will want to get back together if they do," Leckie says. "It is hard enough to heal from a breakup when you are in contact via text message, let alone when you are still sleeping together."

If you've thought it through and decide that hooking up again is something you want to do, it's OK to make your own choice. In that case, Leigh still suggests communicating with your ex about what you're feeling. "Be honest about your thoughts and feelings with the other person. Tell them what you're thinking in the moment and after that day or night and see what they're thinking," she says.

If you decide the right path forward is to stop hooking up, that that's totally OK, too. If you arrive at that decision, Leckie suggests focusing your energy on your own healing instead. "The breakup happened for a reason. The sooner you accept this, the sooner you will be able to get back to feeling like yourself again versus feeling stuck and like you can’t detach from your ex," she explains.

There is ultimately no right or wrong answer here; It's about doing what feels right for you and your ex. Just be sure, as the experts say, to check in with yourself regularly and be honest about your wants and needs. Then proceed accordingly and with caution.