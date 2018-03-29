Is "Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater" True? Women Reveal What They Really Think About The Saying
I have a pretty serious issue with cheating. I, myself, have never cheated and I'm lucky enough to say that I've never been cheated on (as far as I know) but, I see cheating as a total deal-breaker. As far as I'm concerned, trust has been broken and moving past that is more work than it's worth. But is "once a cheater, always a cheater" true? Just because your partner cheated once, does it necessarily mean that it's going to happen again? Is there a such thing as an out of character one time only slip up? A recent Reddit AskWomen thread asked ladies to share their thoughts and I have the best ones here for you.
The philosophy is too simple.
It's a tried and true principal for some women.
Context is key.
People don't typically change.
Don't worry until they've said it twice.
Occasionally, people do change.
It's a bigger problem within the same relationship.
Age and time change people.
Cheating is shows an undeniable weakness in character.
It's a good indicator of future behavior.
Every rule has its exceptions.
The saying says more about the person who was cheated on.
It's great to get the perspective of other people and to learn from their experiences but it's also important to note that every relationship is different. What rings true within your own relationship doesn't necessarily have to align with what's true in other people's relationships.
