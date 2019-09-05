Pound the alarm Barbz! This is not a drill. This confusing tweet that has everyone asking "Is Nicki Minaj retiring?" needs to be addressed, like, stat!

Minaj took to Twitter on Sept. 5 to make one hell-of-an-announcement. She claimed she is ready for the next phase of her life, motherhood. "I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, 'X' in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE." Woah.

Trust, fans are a mess, with some even ugly crying by memes in the comments section. This fan went as far as to write the 36-year-old lyricist a truly saddening farewell tweet. "I love you more. Thank you for 11 years of life. You’ll forever be my Queen. Stay beautiful and stay reigning. May God bless your beautiful family. Please don’t forget me because I can never forget you. I love you sm." Tearjerker.

Then there are also many skeptics who think Minaj is merely trolling the Barbz. It's no secret the Trinidadian rapper loves to stir the pot a little. Minaj detailed her future family plans with Complex Magazine on multiple occasions and in 2012 Minaj said she wanted to ideally be married and have two kids in five years. Then in 2014, she said he wanted to make $500 million and release five albums before having said kids.

That time has come and past and, of course, the Barbz have not forgotten, like this fan who quoted one of Minaj's lyrics from 2014's "All Things Go." To be fair, Minaj actually seems to be pretty much on schedule. Just saying...

On top of that, let's not forget rappers "retire" all the time. Jay-Z did in 2003 and last I checked, he's still making music. Granted, just because Minaj said she wanted to have a baby in the past and has yet to actually have a baby doesn't mean she's not sincere about it at all. Maybe she never found the right time until, well now. Ugh, I also don't know because my brain is still processing her PSA. Dis too much Nicki!

Minaj signed off on her tweet with lyrics from her and Alicia Key's "Girl On Fire" track. The line "'X' in the box, 'Cause ain't nobody checkin' me" essentially means when her reign is over, it is going to be on her own terms, not anyone else's. So, basically Minaj wants to exit her career on a high note which would make total sense since Megan Thee Stallion just dropped the video for her epic collab of "Hot Girl Summer" featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. That's definitely a high note.

Megan Thee Stallion on YouTube

Honestly, this is all pretty hard to digest. If the tweet is to be taken at face value, hip-hop is going to miss a real one. On the flip-side, I want nothing but the best for Onika Tanya Maraj and if that's a few bouncing babies of her own, then let her have them.