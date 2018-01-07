Elite Daily
Is My Relationship OK? Here's How To Know It's Going Well, According To Women

Even in the best relationships, it's easy to fall into the trap of feeling insecure about a ton of things. Could something this great really last forever? Do I even want it to last forever? Does my partner love me as much as I love them? Am I too comfortable? Am I not comfortable enough? Where is this going? Most importantly, is my relationship OK? Well, it seems like a lot of other people wonder the same thing regarding that last question.

A recent Reddit thread asked women about the signs that tell them a relationship is on the right track. Read along through their responses and learn how these women knew that their own relationships were going super well.

You are happy to be in your relationship, and so is your partner.

/u/dumhuvud

There is no sense of uncertainty.

/u/todayonbloopers

You don't have to worry about whether or not it's working.

/u/koala-bear96

Your happiness in the relationship comes easily.

/u/TheNaturalTransition

You both put in an equal amount of effort.

/u/jewelrider

Communication comes naturally to you.

/u/Roxyandbambam

You don't have to second guess how your partner feels.

/u/fartingxfarts

The two of you can laugh together.

/u/CurlsontopofCurls

One fight doesn't signal the end.

/u/Maud_Morgana

The thought of being with this person forever doesn't scare you.

/u/panzershark

You're not actively looking for reassurance.

/u/littleshroom

Your SO makes you feel totally supported.

/u/kattywhack

You are fine spending time without each other.

/u/LaughingCow420

You feel totally calm and confident when it comes to your relationship.

/u/DLS17

