Is Miranda Bailey On 'Station 19'? The 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Will Pop Up In The Spinoff
On Grey's Anatomy, Miranda Bailey's near-fatal heart attack happening alongside husband Ben Warren's career switcheroo didn't seem like a coincidence. With actor Jason George pegged to star in the upcoming spinoff Station 19 as a rookie firefighter, fans wondered if Ben becoming a regular at the firehouse would break up the beloved husband-wife team in one way or another. However, Bailey pulled through from her health scare with a new understanding of Ben's new career goals. Now that she's in full support of Ben working as a firefighter, so will Miranda Bailey appear on Station 19?
Premiering on Thursday, March 22, Station 19 takes place only a few blocks away from Seattle's Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, allowing for plenty of potential check-ins from Bailey and the rest of her medical staff. Speaking to TV Guide at the time of Bailey's heart attack, actress Chandra Wilson discussed the likelihood of her character appearing on the new series:
A Station 19-Grey's Anatomy crossover first happened in the latter's March 1 episode "You Really Got a Hold on Me," when Ben and new colleague Andy Herrera delivered injured patients to the hospital. Andy met Ellen Pompeo's Meredith then, and the trailer for the official Station 19 pilot teases that Meredith appears alongside leading lady Andy once again.
Although marital tension would certainly help move the drama along in Station 19, it looks like the first season may be too steamy (no pun intended) to fight in major conflicts between Bailey and Ben. Wilson hinted that, if Bailey does visit her husband at the firehouse, the couple's time together may focus on their fondness for each other instead:
Jason George will also make a few more appearances on Grey's Anatomy as Season 14 reaches its end. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Wilson said that the couple's transition into this new phase of life will take time and Bailey will particularly struggle at first:
As for Ben, he joins a much younger group of coworkers at the Station 19 firehouse and must deal with being the most inexperienced team member in a high-stakes environment. After working in the same place for so long on Grey's Anatomy, Ben is faced with being the outsider when Station 19 begins, especially compared to Andy, the daughter of a fire chief. George explained:
Seeing as he's married to Bailey, I don't think Ben will struggle in dealing with the strong-sounding Andy. Fingers crossed that the two women share a great scene when it's Bailey's time to visit the station.
Station 19 premieres on Thursday, March 22, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.