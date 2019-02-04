It's game day, party people. Super Bowl LIII is officially here, and you're already halfway through that buffalo chicken dip — just in time for the halftime show. Whether you're a major football fan or not, you showed off your team spirit at your bestie's party by bringing the buffalo wings. The obligatory selfies were snapped, pizza with all the toppings was naturally ordered, and a group cheer commenced. You've had your head in the game, and now it's time for some jams to be served up from Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi on the big stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As the halftime show starts, you and your crew might be wondering, is Maroon 5 lip syncing at the 2019 Super Bowl?

It doesn't appear that Adam Levine is lip syncing as he's working the Super Bowl stage — because he's the real deal. From "This Love" to "Girls Like You," Adam Levine's rolling out some of our favorite hits. Fans are of course singing along, just like I am at home right now (while my puppy stares me down begging me to stop). I'm sure you might have a similar scenario unfolding in your family room, too.

Let's face it: How could you not join in on singing during the halftime show?

Leading up to the big day, you may have seen and even been one of the many fans who responded to Maroon 5's "#SBLIII" video tweet. People tweeted about how much they were hoping the band will perform "Sweet Victory" — aka, the SpongeBob SquarePants Super Bowl tune — during this year's halftime show. (Maroon 5 included a small SpongeBob clip in the video compilation.)

According to CBS, there was a petition going around asking for the song to be performed at this year's halftime show. Over one million people signed it. The petition reads,

As some of you may or may not know, Stephen Hillenburg — the creator of Spongebob Squarepants — has passed away recently. As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show.

Maroon 5 did include a snippet of "Sweet Victory" during the beginning of the halftime performance, and fans took to Twitter to talk about it.

Maroon 5 rocked out to "Sugar," because the halftime show had to be wrapped up on a sweet note. (See what I did there?)

Adam Levine also took off his shirt during the performance, and I'm not really complaining about that.

All in all, this year's Super Bowl is one for the books, no matter what team you may be rooting for. You're likely surrounded by your besties and the best game day eats ever, and there's really no better way to beat those Sunday scaries than that!

("'Cause I really don't care where you are. I just wanna be there where you are. And I gotta get one little taste..." — seems like Adam's definitely talking about the Super Bowl snacks, am I right?)